With the 2022 Emmys season coming to a close, the Awards Daily TV team makes their final predictions beginning with the first of two Creative Arts ceremonies.
This year, the Awards Daily TV team continues their long-standing tradition of predicting every single Emmy race from the beginning of the Creative Arts all the way through the Primetime ceremony. First, we cement our predictions for the first of two Creative Arts ceremonies. On Saturday, September 3rd the Television Academy will announce their winners in a variety of documentary, variety, and reality programming categories.
This year there is very little consensus among the Awards Daily team (which always leads to some surprising upsets). In fact, one of the few things we all agree on is that the docu series The Beatles: Get Back is going to have a strong night. Beyond that the winners could go in any direction.
Will this be the year Emmy voters finally decide to spread the wealth? Past favorites like RuPaul’s Drag Race, Saturday Night Live, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver are in contention across the board again. But there seems to be passion to go in a new direction.
This year’s ceremony also features a large number of posthumuous nominees. Norm McDonald’s final comedy show is in contention across multiple categories while both Jessica Walter and Chadwick Boseman are nominated in the voice-over performance category.
Make sure to check back in for the rest of our Emmy predictions throughout the week and let us know what you are predicting in the comments below!
Outstanding Animated Program
Arcane – Joey, Jalal, Ben, Clarence
Bob’s Burgers
Rick and Morty – Shadan
The Simpsons – David
What If…?
Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
Love on the Spectrum
Queer Eye
RuPaul’s Drag Race – Joey, Jalal, David, Ben, Shadan, Clarence
Top Chef
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
F. Murray Abraham, Moon Knight – David
Julie Andrews, Bridgerton
Chadwick Boseman, What If…? – Ben, Clarence
Maya Rudolph, Big Mouth – Joey, Jalal, Shadan
Stanley Tucci, Central Park
Jessica Walter, Archer
Jeffrey Wright, What If…?
Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming [JURIED]
Annie Live! – David, Shadan
Dancing with the Stars – Joey, Ben, Clarence
The Oscars
Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3
Step Into… The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough – Jalal
Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program
100 Foot Wave – Joey, Jalal, Shadan, Clarence
The Andy Warhol Diaries – David, Ben
McCartney 3, 2, 1
Our Great National Parks
Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy
We Feed People
Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program
The Amazing Race
Deadliest Catch – David
Life Below Zero – Jalal, Ben, Shadan, Clarence
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
RuPaul’s Drag Race – Joey
Survivor
Outstanding Commercial
Detectives – Apple iPhone 13 Pro – David
Everyone But Jon Hamm – Apple TV+ – Ben
The Lost Class – Change the Ref
Skate Nation Ghana – Meta
Teenage Dream – Sandy Hook Promise – Joey, Jalal, Shadan, Clarence
Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming [JURIED]
We’re Here [WINNER]
Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program
The Andy Warhol Diaries
The Beatles: Get Back – Joey, Jalal, David, Ben, Shadan, Clarence
George Carlin’s American Dream
Lucy and Desi
Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy
We Need to Talk About Cosby
Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program
Cheer – Ben
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
Queer Eye
RuPaul’s Drag Race – Joey, Jalal, David, Shadan, Clarence
Top Chef
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – David
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live – Joey, Jalal, Ben, Shadan, Clarence
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special
Adele: One Night Only – Shadan
Dave Chappelle: The Closer
Rothaniel – Joey, David, Ben, Clarence
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special – Jalal
The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series
100 Foot Wave
The Andy Warhol Diaries
The Beatles: Get Back – Joey, Jalal, David, Ben, Clarence
Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
We Need to Talk About Cosby – Shadan
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
Controlling Britney Spears (New York Times Presents)
George Carlin’s American Dream – Jalal, Ben, Clarence
Lucy and Desi – Joey, Shadan
The Tinder Swindler
We Feed People – David
Outstanding Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking [JURIED]
Changing the Game – Joey, Jalal, Clarence
Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches – David, Ben, Shadan
When Claude Got Shot
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program [JURIED]
Annie Live! [WINNER]
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program
Amy Poehler & Nick Offerman, Making It – David
Nicole Byer, Nailed It!
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race – Joey, Jalal, Ben, Shadan, Clarence
Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, Shark Tank
Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef
Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman
Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy – Joey, Jalal, Shadan
The Problem with Jon Stewart – David, Ben, Clarence
Vice
The World According to Jeff Goldblum
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation [JURIED]
The Boy Savior, Arcane [WINNER]
Happy Progress Day!, Arcane [WINNER]
When These Walls Come Tumbling Down, Arcane [WINNER]
Boyd in 3D, The Boys Presents: Diabolical [WINNER]
The House [WINNER]
Jibaro, Love, Death + Robots [WINNER]
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
America’s Got Talent
American Song Contest
Dancing with the Stars
The Masked Singer – Jalal, Ben, Shadan, Clarence
The Voice – Joey, David
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards
Adele: One Night Only – Joey
Annie Live! – Jalal, David, Shadan, Clarence
One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – Ben
The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!
Outstanding Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program [JURIED]
Legendary [WINNER]
We’re Here [WINNER]
Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Underscore)
14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible
Lucy and Desi – Joey, Ben, Shadan, Clarence
Return to Space – Jalal
They Call Me Magic – David
The Tinder Swindler
Outstanding Music Direction
43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors
44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors
One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – Joey, Jalal, Ben, Shadan, Clarence
The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show – David
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Narrator
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War
David Attenborough, The Mating Game
W. Kamau Bell, We Need to Talk About Cosby
Lupita Nyong’o, Serengeti II
Barack Obama, Our Great National Parks – Joey, Jalal, David, Ben, Shadan, Clarence
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program
The Beatles: Get Back – Jalal, David, Ben, Clarence
George Carlin’s American Dream
Lucy and Desi – Shadan
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy
The Tinder Swindler
We Need to Talk About Cosby – Joey
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
Queer Eye – Joey
RuPaul’s Drag Race – Shadan
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars – Jalal, Ben, Clarence
Top Chef – David
Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program
Below Deck Mediterranean
Cheer – Jalal, Ben, Clarence
Deadliest Catch – David
Life Below Zero – Joey, Shadan
Love on the Spectrum
Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming
A Black Lady Sketch Show – Jalal, Shadan, Clarence
Conan
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – Joey, David, Ben
Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards – Ben
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes – Jalal, Shadan, Clarence
The Oscars – Joey
The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show – David
Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3
Outstanding Production Design for a Variety, Reality or Competition Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Queer Eye
RuPaul’s Drag Race – David, Ben
Saturday Night Live – Joey, Jalal, Shadan, Clarence
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
The Boys Presents: Diabolical
Love, Death + Robots – Joey, Jalal, David, Ben, Shadan, Clarence
Robot Chicken
Star Wars: Visions
When Billie Met Lisa
Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series
Carpool Karaoke: The Series – Shadan
I Think You Should Leave – Jalal, Ben, Clarence
Late Night with Seth Meyers CORRECTIONS – Joey, David
Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News
The Randy Rainbow Show
Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series
Between the Scenes – The Daily Show – Jalal, Ben
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents: Once Upon a Time in Late Night – David
RuPaul’s Drag Race Whatcha Packin’ with Michelle Visage – Joey, Clarence
Saturday Night Live Presents: Stories from the Show – Shadan
Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)
The Beatles: Get Back – Joey, Jalal, David, Ben, Shadan, Clarence
George Carlin’s American Dream
Lucy & Desi
McCartney 3, 2, 1
The Tinder Swindler
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)
The Beatles: Get Back – Joey, Jalal, David, Ben, Shadan, Clarence
George Carlin’s American Dream
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
McCartney 3, 2, 1
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards
Adele: One Night Only – Joey, Jalal, Ben, Shadan, Clarence
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show – David
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow
Fixer Upper: Welcome Home
Love is Blind
Queer Eye – Joey, Jalal, David, Ben, Shadan, Clarence
Shark Tank
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series
American Idol
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Dancing with the Stars – Joey
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – Jalal, David, Ben, Clarence
The Masked Singer – Shadan
The Voice
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Special
57th Academy of Country Music Awards
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards
2021 MTV Video Music Awards
Adele: One Night Only – Joey, Jalal, David, Shadan, Clarence
One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – Ben
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Below Deck Mediterranean
Cheer – Ben
Love on the Spectrum – Jalal
RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked – Joey, David, Shadan, Clarence
Selling Sunset
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes – Joey, Jalal, Shadan, Clarence
The Oscars
The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show – David, Ben
The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Adele: One Night Only – David
Dave Chappelle: The Closer – Joey
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special – Jalal, Shadan, Clarence
One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett & Lady Gags – Ben
Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program
The Andy Warhol Diaries – Joey, David, Ben, Clarence
How To with John Wilson – Jalal
Lucy and Desi – Shadan
The Problem with Jon Stewart
The Tinder Swindler
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – Joey, Jalal, David, Ben, Shadan, Clarence
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live