With the 2022 Emmys season coming to a close, the Awards Daily TV team makes their final predictions beginning with the first of two Creative Arts ceremonies.

This year, the Awards Daily TV team continues their long-standing tradition of predicting every single Emmy race from the beginning of the Creative Arts all the way through the Primetime ceremony. First, we cement our predictions for the first of two Creative Arts ceremonies. On Saturday, September 3rd the Television Academy will announce their winners in a variety of documentary, variety, and reality programming categories.

This year there is very little consensus among the Awards Daily team (which always leads to some surprising upsets). In fact, one of the few things we all agree on is that the docu series The Beatles: Get Back is going to have a strong night. Beyond that the winners could go in any direction.

Will this be the year Emmy voters finally decide to spread the wealth? Past favorites like RuPaul’s Drag Race, Saturday Night Live, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver are in contention across the board again. But there seems to be passion to go in a new direction.

This year’s ceremony also features a large number of posthumuous nominees. Norm McDonald’s final comedy show is in contention across multiple categories while both Jessica Walter and Chadwick Boseman are nominated in the voice-over performance category.

Make sure to check back in for the rest of our Emmy predictions throughout the week and let us know what you are predicting in the comments below!

Outstanding Animated Program

Arcane – Joey, Jalal, Ben, Clarence

Bob’s Burgers

Rick and Morty – Shadan

The Simpsons – David

What If…?

Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Love on the Spectrum

Queer Eye

RuPaul’s Drag Race – Joey, Jalal, David, Ben, Shadan, Clarence

Top Chef

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

F. Murray Abraham, Moon Knight – David

Julie Andrews, Bridgerton

Chadwick Boseman, What If…? – Ben, Clarence

Maya Rudolph, Big Mouth – Joey, Jalal, Shadan

Stanley Tucci, Central Park

Jessica Walter, Archer

Jeffrey Wright, What If…?

Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming [JURIED]

Annie Live! – David, Shadan

Dancing with the Stars – Joey, Ben, Clarence

The Oscars

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3

Step Into… The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough – Jalal

Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program

100 Foot Wave – Joey, Jalal, Shadan, Clarence

The Andy Warhol Diaries – David, Ben

McCartney 3, 2, 1

Our Great National Parks

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy

We Feed People

Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program

The Amazing Race

Deadliest Catch – David

Life Below Zero – Jalal, Ben, Shadan, Clarence

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

RuPaul’s Drag Race – Joey

Survivor

Outstanding Commercial

Detectives – Apple iPhone 13 Pro – David

Everyone But Jon Hamm – Apple TV+ – Ben

The Lost Class – Change the Ref

Skate Nation Ghana – Meta

Teenage Dream – Sandy Hook Promise – Joey, Jalal, Shadan, Clarence

Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming [JURIED]

We’re Here [WINNER]

Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program

The Andy Warhol Diaries

The Beatles: Get Back – Joey, Jalal, David, Ben, Shadan, Clarence

George Carlin’s American Dream

Lucy and Desi

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy

We Need to Talk About Cosby

Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program

Cheer – Ben

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Queer Eye

RuPaul’s Drag Race – Joey, Jalal, David, Shadan, Clarence

Top Chef

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – David

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live – Joey, Jalal, Ben, Shadan, Clarence

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special

Adele: One Night Only – Shadan

Dave Chappelle: The Closer

Rothaniel – Joey, David, Ben, Clarence

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special – Jalal

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

100 Foot Wave

The Andy Warhol Diaries

The Beatles: Get Back – Joey, Jalal, David, Ben, Clarence

Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

We Need to Talk About Cosby – Shadan

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

Controlling Britney Spears (New York Times Presents)

George Carlin’s American Dream – Jalal, Ben, Clarence

Lucy and Desi – Joey, Shadan

The Tinder Swindler

We Feed People – David

Outstanding Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking [JURIED]

Changing the Game – Joey, Jalal, Clarence

Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches – David, Ben, Shadan

When Claude Got Shot

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program [JURIED]

Annie Live! [WINNER]

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program

Amy Poehler & Nick Offerman, Making It – David

Nicole Byer, Nailed It!

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race – Joey, Jalal, Ben, Shadan, Clarence

Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, Shark Tank

Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy – Joey, Jalal, Shadan

The Problem with Jon Stewart – David, Ben, Clarence

Vice

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation [JURIED]

The Boy Savior, Arcane [WINNER]

Happy Progress Day!, Arcane [WINNER]

When These Walls Come Tumbling Down, Arcane [WINNER]

Boyd in 3D, The Boys Presents: Diabolical [WINNER]

The House [WINNER]

Jibaro, Love, Death + Robots [WINNER]

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series

America’s Got Talent

American Song Contest

Dancing with the Stars

The Masked Singer – Jalal, Ben, Shadan, Clarence

The Voice – Joey, David

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards

Adele: One Night Only – Joey

Annie Live! – Jalal, David, Shadan, Clarence

One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – Ben

The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!

Outstanding Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program [JURIED]

Legendary [WINNER]

We’re Here [WINNER]

Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Underscore)

14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible

Lucy and Desi – Joey, Ben, Shadan, Clarence

Return to Space – Jalal

They Call Me Magic – David

The Tinder Swindler

Outstanding Music Direction

43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors

44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors

One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – Joey, Jalal, Ben, Shadan, Clarence

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show – David

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Narrator

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War

David Attenborough, The Mating Game

W. Kamau Bell, We Need to Talk About Cosby

Lupita Nyong’o, Serengeti II

Barack Obama, Our Great National Parks – Joey, Jalal, David, Ben, Shadan, Clarence

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program

The Beatles: Get Back – Jalal, David, Ben, Clarence

George Carlin’s American Dream

Lucy and Desi – Shadan

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy

The Tinder Swindler

We Need to Talk About Cosby – Joey

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Queer Eye – Joey

RuPaul’s Drag Race – Shadan

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars – Jalal, Ben, Clarence

Top Chef – David

Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program

Below Deck Mediterranean

Cheer – Jalal, Ben, Clarence

Deadliest Catch – David

Life Below Zero – Joey, Shadan

Love on the Spectrum

Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming

A Black Lady Sketch Show – Jalal, Shadan, Clarence

Conan

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – Joey, David, Ben

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards – Ben

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes – Jalal, Shadan, Clarence

The Oscars – Joey

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show – David

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety, Reality or Competition Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Queer Eye

RuPaul’s Drag Race – David, Ben

Saturday Night Live – Joey, Jalal, Shadan, Clarence

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program

The Boys Presents: Diabolical

Love, Death + Robots – Joey, Jalal, David, Ben, Shadan, Clarence

Robot Chicken

Star Wars: Visions

When Billie Met Lisa

Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series

Carpool Karaoke: The Series – Shadan

I Think You Should Leave – Jalal, Ben, Clarence

Late Night with Seth Meyers CORRECTIONS – Joey, David

Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News

The Randy Rainbow Show

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

Between the Scenes – The Daily Show – Jalal, Ben

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents: Once Upon a Time in Late Night – David

RuPaul’s Drag Race Whatcha Packin’ with Michelle Visage – Joey, Clarence

Saturday Night Live Presents: Stories from the Show – Shadan

Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

The Beatles: Get Back – Joey, Jalal, David, Ben, Shadan, Clarence

George Carlin’s American Dream

Lucy & Desi

McCartney 3, 2, 1

The Tinder Swindler

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

The Beatles: Get Back – Joey, Jalal, David, Ben, Shadan, Clarence

George Carlin’s American Dream

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

McCartney 3, 2, 1

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards

Adele: One Night Only – Joey, Jalal, Ben, Shadan, Clarence

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show – David

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home

Love is Blind

Queer Eye – Joey, Jalal, David, Ben, Shadan, Clarence

Shark Tank

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series

American Idol

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Dancing with the Stars – Joey

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – Jalal, David, Ben, Clarence

The Masked Singer – Shadan

The Voice

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Special

57th Academy of Country Music Awards

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards

2021 MTV Video Music Awards

Adele: One Night Only – Joey, Jalal, David, Shadan, Clarence

One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – Ben

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Below Deck Mediterranean

Cheer – Ben

Love on the Spectrum – Jalal

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked – Joey, David, Shadan, Clarence

Selling Sunset

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes – Joey, Jalal, Shadan, Clarence

The Oscars

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show – David, Ben

The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Adele: One Night Only – David

Dave Chappelle: The Closer – Joey

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special – Jalal, Shadan, Clarence

One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett & Lady Gags – Ben

Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program

The Andy Warhol Diaries – Joey, David, Ben, Clarence

How To with John Wilson – Jalal

Lucy and Desi – Shadan

The Problem with Jon Stewart

The Tinder Swindler

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – Joey, Jalal, David, Ben, Shadan, Clarence

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live