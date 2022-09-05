Brendan Fraser was given an 6-minute extended standing ovation for his performance in Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale.

Fraser is singled out as the best thing about the film, which is certainly enough to put him in contention for Best Actor. It isn’t a hard and fast rule, that Best Picture and Best Actor often go together. Most of the time that’s true. The only Best Actor winner since the preferential ballot was implemented was Jeff Bridges in Crazy Heart. But surely, given his long absence from acting, Fraser could win even without the Best Picture nomination.

This clip was making the rounds. One can’t help but be moved by his reaction to the applause.