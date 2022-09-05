On Saturday, September 3, Bridget Stokes became the first Black woman to win the Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series for HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show.

Stokes said, “It is so special to receive this recognition on A Black Lady Sketch Show which has already had so many firsts: the first nomination and win for an all woman-of-color editing team; the first nomination and win for an all-Black editing team; Dime Davis was the first Black woman nominated for directing a variety series; and that is just the first few that come to mind. To be given this award for a show that represents Black women in front of and behind the camera is my great honor.”

Stokes’s win also broke SNL’s Directing Emmy streak. Saturday Night Live has won the Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series for the last five years and ten times since 2010.

The win could be a sign of things to come as A Black Lady Sketch Show is up against regular winner SNL in the main variety category at the Primetime Emmys next week. Could an upset be in the cards? Stokes’s win for A Black Lady Sketch Show also beat out Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Late Night with Seth Meyers and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in the Directing for a Variety Series category.