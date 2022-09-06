Here’s your first look at James Gray’s deeply personal film Armageddon Time. I’ve already talked a lot about my reaction to the film after screening it at the Telluride Film Festival, and I can’t wait for audiences to see it. It’s a sweet coming of age story carved from Gray’s own life featuring fantastic performances from Anthony Hopkins, Jeremy Strong, Anne Hathaway, and newcomers Banks Repeta and Jaylin Webb (both fantastic child actors). Because this story is so personal to Gray, the film never feels inauthentic and often feels shockingly blunt in its exploration of privilege in the early 1980s.

Armageddon Time opens in theaters October 28 before eventually expanding on November 11.