The Telluride Film Festival was populated by many of the biggest names in Oscar coverage, for whatever that’s worth. The only titan missing was Anne Thompson, whose absence was, I think, noticed. Her coverage of the fest, her take on the movies was something we have all come to rely on. Thompson will likely be back for Toronto, which will spin the race in a whole new direction.

Telluride was a strange experience this year, without a doubt. As mentioned previously, the changing of the guard among the film critics noticed for the past three years after COVID pushed so much of the movie-going crowd online and inside very insular, very “elitist” groups, so too did the most “elitist” of critics begin to rise in terms of influence.

I have never thought this turn, however inevitable it may be, was a good one for the Academy or the film industry to make. The more “elitist” the Oscars become, the worse off they will be in the coming years to hold onto their relevancy. I know inside the world of Film Twitter, this doesn’t matter. They like that it is an insular group that dwells in the rarified air of the most sophisticated tastes. But the Oscars had cultural value because they were also populist. The pendulum has simply swung too far in one direction.

The only question that remains is whether it can swing back. When you are at a film fest, and bouncing off of Twitter’s reaction, it’s far too easy to become part of a hive mind that forgets a whole world exists outside of it. That world is the world the Oscars are meant and were invented to, reach. But the more the oscar race becomes part of the most elitist of film critics, the less interest the public will have in them.

So what popped here in Telluride? Well, if you’re talking about what the critics thought – that’s easy. They loved Women Talking and Tar. So you might say those got the biggest bounce. But it’s hard to know just how accessible they will be. A brief chat with the people who, say, serve food at the restaurants or the festival’s picnic will tell you a lot more, I think, about which movies actually did well here.

I can’t imagine those two films not having a strong impact on the Oscar race. They will be ushered through, I expect, based on the strong reviews.

This is still only September. We still have many months to go, many movies to see, and no really clear idea of which films that resonated with critics and festival goers will also resonate with industry voters and/or audiences.

So take this list with a grain of salt:

Best Actor

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Adam Driver, White Noise

Bill Nighy, Living

Timothee Chalamet, Bones and All

Banks Repeta, Armageddon Time

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Giménez Cacho, Bardo

Song Kang-ho, Broker

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett, TAR

Olivia Colman, Empire of LIght

Rooney Mara, Women Talking

Taylor Russell, Bones and All

Florence Pugh, The Wonder

Supporting Actor

Jaylin Webb, Jeremy Strong, Anthony Hopkins – Armageddon Time

Mark Rylance, Bones and All

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley, Women Talking

Claire Foy, Women Talking

Nina Hoss

Anne Hathaway, Armageddon Time

Greta Gerwig, White Noise

Best Director

Todd Field, TAR

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Sam Mendes, Empire of Light

James Gray, Armageddon Time

Luca Guadagnino, Bones and All

Martin McDonagh, Banshees of Inisherin

Noah Baumbach, White Noise

Alejandro G. Inarritu, Bardo

Best Picture

Tar

Women Talking

Empire of Light

Bones and All

Banshees of Inisherin

White Noise

Bardo