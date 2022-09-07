Vanity Fair just released a series of gorgeous photos from Damien Chazelle’s upcoming Babylon. While the film isn’t scheduled to open until December, its absence from the fall festival circuit has raised a few eyebrows. However, Chazelle will be hosting a Q&A and a sneak peek of footage from the film at TIFF, and these photos are certain to set tongues wagging. Certainly production design, costumes, and hair and makeup all seem to be locked for nominations. And the pictures hint at the massive scope Chazelle is going for.

Babylon stars Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Jean Smart, and Diego Calva in a story about Hollywood’s transition from silent to sound pictures. It’s frequently been described as “The Wolf of Wall Street” meets “Singin’ in the Rain.” Bring it on.

Take a look at a few stills courtesy of Vanity Fair and Paramount Pictures.