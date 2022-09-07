The Mill Valley Film Festival announces Rian Johnson’s GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY set to open the 45th Mill Valley Film Festival on Thursday, October 6. In the follow-up to Johnson’s Academy Award-nominated Knives Out (MVFF42), Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects. Attending the Opening Night festivities will be Rian Johnson, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, and producer Ram Bergman.

MVFF45 Opening Night // GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY

Thursday, October 6 • 6:00 PM

CinéArts Sequoia in Mill Valley (25 Throckmorton Ave.) Smith Rafael Film Center in San Rafael (1118 Fourth Street)

About GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY

Rian Johnson brings together a to-die-for ensemble for his smashing new Knives Out murder mystery. With a wily brilliance, Johnson’s script leaves no trope untrodden: At a high-tech, exotic island hideaway, his brilliant cast of characters—disruptors and suspects all—play out this whodunnit with wit and aplomb.

Rian Johnson (Writer/Director/Producer) is an Academy Award® and Golden Globe®-nominated filmmaker, who is known for crafting films with their own artfully designed voice and look, and for telling unique stories that blend the pulp of genre with a genuine soulfulness. He most recently wrote, directed, and produced alongside Ram Bergman under their T-Street Banner, GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY, the much- anticipated follow up to the smash hit, Academy Award®-nominated, murder mystery KNIVES OUT, scheduled for release this Holiday season. GLASS ONION sees the return of Daniel Craig as Detective “Benoit Blanc” and follows a new cast, including Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, with Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista.