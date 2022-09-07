Of the films we missed at Telluride, Lukas Dhont’s Close is the one that I regret most. Casually talking to festival attendees through the weekend, the film came up several times on personal favorite lists. Close originally premiered in Cannes 2022 where it won the Grand Prix, falling to Triangle of Sadness for the Palme D’Or.

Take a look at this new trailer. It looks truly remarkable.

A24 will release Close later this year.

Léo and Rémi are two thirteen-year-old best friends, whose seemingly unbreakable bond is suddenly, tragically torn apart. Winner of the Grand Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival, Lukas Dhont’s second film is an emotionally transformative and unforgettable portrait of the intersection of friendship and love, identity and independence, and heartbreak and healing.

DIRECTED BY: Lukas Dhont

WRITTEN BY: Lukas Dhont & Angelo Tijssens

CAST: Eden Dambrine, Igor Van Dessel, Émilie Dequenne, Léa Drucker

DISTRIBUTOR: A24