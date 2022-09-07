Over the weekend, the Creative Arts Emmys were announced in two separate ceremonies (remember…the Television Academy hands out approximately 24,382 awards), and there were some surprises along the way. Jalal Haddad joins Joey Moser at the Water Cooler for a relaxed chat about where this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards stand.

Ted Lasso, the reigning Comedy Series contender, went home empty-handed at this year’s ceremony, but does that signal that the Apple series will have a bad night on Monday? Does HBO’s Euphoria pose a threat to fellow HBO juggernaut, Succession? Is Squid Game a dark horse to win?

After we briefly chat about reactions to the Creative Arts, Jalal and I dive into a loose conversation in terms of predictions. There is a lot of agreement on winners, but some big differences.

We do NOT close our podcast, as always, with the Flash Forward.

Thanks for listening and thank you, in advance, for subscribing and rating us on Apple Podcasts!

Music from https://filmmusic.io

“Cheery Monday” by Kevin MacLeod (https://incompetech.com)

License: CC BY (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)