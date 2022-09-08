Here’s the official statement from Buckingham Palace:

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Queen Elizabeth II was portrayed by many actresses over the years in both film and television. Dame Helen Mirren won a Best Actress Oscar for Peter Morgan’s The Queen. Her most recent on-screen incarnations included Claire Foy and Olivia Colman, both receiving Emmy Awards in Netflix’s The Crown. The series continues with Season Five later this fall.