HamptonsFilm announced today Oliver Hermanus’ LIVING will open the 30th Hamptons International Film Festival on October 7th, 2022. The festival also announced actress Stephanie Hsu, star of this year’s EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE, will be honored with the 2022 Hamptons International Film Festival Breakthrough Artist Award. Centerpiece film THE SON, directed by Florian Zeller, and Spotlight selection THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN, directed by Martin McDonagh, will also screen at this year’s event. McDonagh is set to attend with his film and participate in an “A Conversation With…” discussion as part of the festival program. The 30th anniversary edition of the Hamptons International Film Festival will run as an expanded 10-day event from October 7-16, 2022.

The Hamptons International Film Festival will open on October 7th with the East Coast Premiere of Oliver Hermanus’ LIVING. The film, distributed by Sony Pictures Classics, follows a story of an ordinary man, reduced by years of oppressive office routine to a shadow existence, who at the eleventh hour makes a supreme effort to turn his dull life into something wonderful, and stars Bill Nighy, Aimee Lou Wood, Alex Sharp, and Tom Burke.

The Hamptons International Film Festival Breakthrough Artist Award honors emerging talent within the arts, highlighting their rising career and outstanding work on stage and screen. Throughout its history, HIFF has had a strong focus on young talent, highlighting dynamic actors each year. This year, the festival is honoring Stephanie Hsu with the 2022 Breakthrough Artist Award. Hsu is known for her breakout performance in A24’s EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE, as well as her role as Mei in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” for which Hsu and the cast were awarded the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. More recently, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” was nominated for the 2022 Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series. Hsu began her career in the arts on Broadway, where she played Karen the Computer in SpongeBob The Musical, and Christine Canigula in Be More Chill, the latter of which earned Hsu nominations for a Lucille Lortel Award and a Drama Desk Award in the category of Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical. Be More Chill was also nominated for a Lucille Lortel Award and a Drama Desk Award for Best New Musical. Previous recipients of the Hamptons International Film Festival Breakthrough Artist Award include Emily Blunt, Brie Larson, Adam Driver, Jessica Chastain, Mahershala Ali, Riz Ahmed, Alicia Vikander, Lupita Nyong’o, Emma Stone, Elisabeth Moss, Rooney Mara, Oscar Isaac, Aldis Hodge, and Lulu Wang.

“We could not be more thrilled to continue highlighting the rising careers of talented young artists by honoring Stephanie Hsu with this year’s award,” said Anne Chaisson, Executive Director of HamptonsFilm. “It is an amazing honor that HIFF can give deserving performers a platform to showcase their talents and work here in the Hamptons.”

HIFF also announced the East Coast Premiere of Florian Zeller’s THE SON as a Centerpiece screening at this year’s festival. A Sony Pictures Classics release, the feature drama tells the story of a family as it falls apart and tries to come back together again, starring Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby, Zen McGrath, and Anthony Hopkins.

On Sunday, October 9th, the festival will also host an “A Conversation With…” discussion with Academy Award-winning director, producer, playwright, and screenwriter Martin McDonagh. McDonagh’s upcoming film THE BANSHEES OF INSHERIN, distributed by Searchlight Pictures, will screen at this year’s festival as a Spotlight feature. The film follows two lifelong friends who find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them, starring Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon, and Barry Keoghan. McDonagh also wrote and directed IN BRUGES (2008), SEVEN PSYCHOPATHS (2012), and THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI (2017).

The 30th Annual Hamptons Film Festival will run as an extended 10-day event from October 7-16, 2022. For more information, please visit www.hamptonsfilmfest.org.

ABOUT HAMPTONSFILM

HamptonsFilm, home of the Hamptons International Film Festival (HIFF), based in East Hampton on the Eastern End of Long Island, was founded in 1992 to celebrate the art of film and to introduce a unique and varied spectrum of international films and filmmakers to our audiences. A non-profit organization with year-round screenings of global narrative and documentary films, an annual Screenwriters Lab, a summer documentary showcase, and extensive educational initiatives, HamptonsFilm offers programs that enlighten, educate, and provide invaluable exposure for filmmakers, while also providing the East End of Long Island with an educational and cultural experience that enriches the lives of its citizens and contributes to the local economy. HIFF, celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, is an annual premiere film event in New York State with an intimate showcase of some of the year’s best offerings in contemporary cinema from around the world. Awarding prizes to filmmakers in cash and goods and services of over $130,000 each year, with over $4.5 million awarded in competition funds and services over the past 29 years, our program continues to play an important role during awards season. For 12 consecutive years, through the 2021 awards season, HIFF screened the eventual Best Picture winner at the Oscars, making it the only festival in the world with this distinction. For more information, please visit hamptonsfilmfest.org.