It’s time to bring your awards prediction A-GAME, Awards Daily readers! The 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards are Monday, September 12, on NBC. As with past years, Awards Daily gives you the opportunity to predict every award the Television Academy will hand out on the Primetime Emmy Awards night. That includes Drama, Comedy, Limited Series/Anthology, and Variety/Reality categories.

A gift bag provided by Emmy-nominated series will be awarded to the US-BASED individual who predicts the most correctly!

Rules

The contest is linked below. You must include a valid email address in case you win and wish to receive your prize. Each question is mandatory (or should be – submissions will be disqualified if an entry is not included). Additionally, we have two tie-breaker questions: “How long will the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards show last?” and “Which series will win the most awards revealed during the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards show (NOT INCLUDING those Emmys handed out during the Creative Arts ceremony)?”

The winner will be notified and receive their prize following the ceremony.

So what are you waiting for? Contest closes Monday, September 12, at 8pm ET.

VOTE HERE!!!

<a href="https://chmoye.survey.fm/predict-74th-annual-primetime-emmy-awards">View Survey</a>