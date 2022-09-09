Jordan Ruimy is reporting that there’s a small chance Alexander Payne’s The Holdovers might get a qualifying run by year’s end. MIGHT. I would be very excited about this, as not only is Sideways one of my favorite films of all time, my daughter and I have made it a family tradition to watch the movie and then drive up to Sideways country, which is the Santa Ynez Valley – Solvang, Buellton, etc. If that happens, I think, it’s potentially a game-changer. At least to my mind, as I’m such an Alexander Payne fan. I really do love most of. his films but Sideways is right up there with the best films ever made.

We haven’t yet seen what is on offer in Toronto, or New York, or at AFI. I can, however, see that the films in Telluride at least are the first crop of movies born out of post-2020 cultural revolution on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion mandates. Although the Academy’s hasn’t been formally put in place yet (2024) it seems clear, at least to me, that studios have those policies in place. They are making sure they are protected either with casting or storytelling or filmmakers.

I think there might be some movies that are in the race without representation – perhaps coming from other countries where they are as closely monitored to make sure they don’t break any rules. But the ones I saw, without exception, were films that either brought in a story of racism, or an LGBTQ element. I bring this up because it was noticeable to me. It is a taboo subject to even bring up but it is hard to analyze the Oscars without commenting on what has changed.

I’m not saying this is a bad thing. It’s just noticeable. Armageddon Time is based on a true story of two kids growing up together. One is Black and the other white. It illustrates the differences in their trajectories. One is supported, ushered through towards the success, the other is given no good path to success and seems to be pushed into crime as the only option. This works very well, I thought, not just because it’s true but because there is value there beyond preaching to the audience. It really does do what many are trying to do – show the disparagment between black and white in America.

In Empire of Light, Michael Ward plays a Black immigrant and thus, is mocked and abused by racists and nationalists. But that’s a backstory to the main story – and thus, some critics have said it felt “performative,” as he was really the stand-in for Sam Mendes. This movie was also based on his upbringing.

Now we have two movies dealing with race as a part of the story and to explain the ignorance of the past. And both also nod casually to Trump and his supporters (which bothers me personally but I know most others don’t feel that way). I figure, this is going to be how films reflect the era we just lived through.

Meanwhile, in Women’s Talking there is a transgender character in the film (not in the book) and there is perhaps unnatural acceptance of gender ideology in a community that wouldn’t exactly be amenable, to put it politely.

TÁR features a gay woman in the lead role who has a predator’s eye for promising young women. She is also someone who arrogantly slams “cancel culture,” or dismisses complaints of Generation-Z’s perception of “old, cis-gendered white composers.” Then the movie sets about punishing her for speaking out against that mindset.

These are just some examples of probably what will become a bit of a trend, or a running theme in movies coming up. I think there must be some sort of diversity coordinator, like an intimacy coordinator, behind the scenes making sure there is enough representation in any movie, but especially those earmarked for Oscar. I have no idea if that’s true. No one is going to ask that question or do that research. They just don’t want to be screamed at by Twitter.

Critics seem to be hard on some movies for what David Carr would have called “stunt casting,” and easy on some other movies. Perhaps it just depends on whether or not the changes feel organic or performative.

Where audiences are concerned, there is already a backlash brewing against what they think of as politically-oriented, or “woke” movies coming out of Hollywood. And backlash against the backlash. I have a feeling this is going to be a fairly heated topic (outside of the Film Twitter bubble, that is).

Let’s get on with it, shall we?

What has popped so far? Let’s start with Venice.

Best Actor

Brendan Fraser, The Whale (great performance, so-so movie)

Hugh Jackman, The Son (great performance, so-so movie)

Colin Farrell, Banshees of Inisherin (great performance, they say great movie)

Best Actress

Ana DeArmas, Blonde (great performance, so-so movie)

Cate Blanchett, TÁR (great performance, most say great movie)

Then we get to Telluride, which added:

Best Actor

Michael Ward, Empire of Light (great performance, I say great movie)

Bill Nighy, Living

Best Actress

Olivia Colman, Empire of Light (great performance, I say great movie)

Rooney Mara, Women Talking

Supporting Actor

Anthony Hopkins, Armageddon Time

Jeremy Strong, Armageddon Time

Jaylin Webb, Armageddon Time

Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley, Women Talking

Claire Foy, Women Talking

Anne Thompson has dropped a fresh batch of predictions:

August 29 – Best Picture

September 7 – Best Actor

September 7 – Best Actress

September 8 – Best Supporting Actor

September 8 – Best Supporting Actress

Toronto is going to show a great many movies none of us has seen, and if it’s true that The Holdovers might be coming out this year instead of being held over, then that’s great news but it will be something we have to wait for.

I still think the movies of the year won’t play at the festivals. Top Gun Maverick has made $700 million, Elvis has made $150 million and Everything Everywhere All At Once has made $70 million.

In any kind of sane film industry, all three would be up for Best Picture, regardless of whether the people in First Class can appreciate their success. It matters that they made money, especially now when theaters are in such danger of bankruptcy.

To that end, I offer up a pre-Toronto list for the fun of it – to be taken with a huge grain of salt, as in the blind leading the blind. It’s obviously almost a waste of time to even post these, but hey, it’s Friday. As my dad would say, “what else have you got to do?”

Best Picture (in alpha order)

Armageddon Time

Avatar: Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

Empire of Light

Everything, Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

The Greatest Beer Run Ever

TÁR

Women Talking

Alts: Top Gun Maverick, The Banshees of Inershirin, She Said, The Woman King, Wakanda Forever

Best Director

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Jim Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

Todd Field, TÁR

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Damien Chazelle, Babylon

Alts. Sam Mendes, Empire of Light, Baz Luhrmann, Elvis, The Daniels, Everything Everywhere

Best Actor

Austin Butler, Elvis

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Bill Nighy, Living

Hugh Jackman, The Son

Zac Efron, The Greatest Beer Run Ever

Alts. Michael Ward, Empire of Light, Adam Driver, White Noise, Colin Farrell, Banshees of Inisherin

Best Actress

Michelle Yeoh, Everything, Everywhere All At Once

Olivia Colman, Empire of Light

Cate Blanchett, TÁR

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Ana DeArmas, Blonde

Alts. Rooney Mara, Women Talking, Viola Davis, The Woman King

Best Supporting Actor

Anthony Hopkins, Armageddon Time

Jeremy Strong, Armageddon Time

Brad Pitt, Babylon

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Toby Jones, Empire of Light

Alts. Jaylin Webb, Armageddon Time, Tom Hanks, Elvis, Paul Dano, The Fabelmans

Best Supporting Actress

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Jessie Buckley, Women Talking

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Claire Foy, Women Talking

Anne Hathaway, Armageddon Time

Alts: Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin, Nina Hoss, TÁR, Laura Dern, The Son

Cinematography

Babylon

Empire of Light

Bardo

Avatar: Way of Water

Everything Everywhere All Once

Final point: I do think that CODA won last year more because it was an uplifting story and not a political lecture, and it didn’t take itself too seriously. Yes, that they were making history with a predominantly deaf cast added to it, but in general, when times are tough voters tend to reach for things that make them feel good. The movies dropped into Oscar season tend to not be all that feelgood. I’m not even sure how many of these movies end on an uplifting note. I would definitely keep an eye on any movies that make peop