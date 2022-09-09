HBO’s The White Lotus leads the 7th Annual Cooler Awards with three wins, including Limited Series, Supporting Actor (Murray Bartlett), and Supporting Actress (Jennifer Coolidge). HBO Max’s Hacks, Showtime’s Yellowjackets, and HBO’s Succession closely followed with two wins each. AppleTV+’s Ted Lasso received Comedy Series honors.

Despite not winning Drama Series at the Cooler Awards, Succession is widely predicted to take home multiple Emmy wins at next Monday night’s ceremony. Surprisingly, ABC’s wild card Comedy Series front runner Abbott Elementary went home empty-handed. Is this a sign that the new front runner isn’t as strong as many believe it to be?

Here are the full list of winners for Awards Daily TV’s 7th Annual Cooler Awards.

And the winners are…

Outstanding Drama Series

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Julia Garner, Ozark

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Comedy Series

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Outstanding Limited Series

The White Lotus

Outstanding Lead Actress in Limited Series/TV Movie

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Outstanding Lead Actor in Limited Series/TV Movie

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage

Outstanding Supporting Actress in Limited Series/TV Movie

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Outstanding Supporting Actor in Limited Series/TV Movie

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus