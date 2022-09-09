HBO’s The White Lotus leads the 7th Annual Cooler Awards with three wins, including Limited Series, Supporting Actor (Murray Bartlett), and Supporting Actress (Jennifer Coolidge). HBO Max’s Hacks, Showtime’s Yellowjackets, and HBO’s Succession closely followed with two wins each. AppleTV+’s Ted Lasso received Comedy Series honors.
Despite not winning Drama Series at the Cooler Awards, Succession is widely predicted to take home multiple Emmy wins at next Monday night’s ceremony. Surprisingly, ABC’s wild card Comedy Series front runner Abbott Elementary went home empty-handed. Is this a sign that the new front runner isn’t as strong as many believe it to be?
Here are the full list of winners for Awards Daily TV’s 7th Annual Cooler Awards.
And the winners are…
Outstanding Drama Series
Yellowjackets
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Julia Garner, Ozark
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Comedy Series
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Jean Smart, Hacks
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Outstanding Limited Series
The White Lotus
Outstanding Lead Actress in Limited Series/TV Movie
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Outstanding Lead Actor in Limited Series/TV Movie
Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
Outstanding Supporting Actress in Limited Series/TV Movie
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Outstanding Supporting Actor in Limited Series/TV Movie
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus