The Venice Film Festival announced winners:
VENICE 79
Golden Lion
All The Beauty And The Bloodshed
Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize
Saint Omer; dir: Alice Diop
Silver Lion Best Director
Luca Guadagnino, Bones and All
Special Jury Prize
No Bears, dir: Jafar Panahi
Best Screenplay
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Best Actress
Cate Blanchett, Tar
Best Actor
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Marcello Mastroianni Award for for Best New Young Actor or Actress
Taylor Russell, Bones And All
[Deadline]
As far as matching with Oscar, the two that seem to be the most influential would be Best Actress.
A sampling of recent Best Actress/Oscar matches
Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers (nom)
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of Woman (nom)
Olivia Colman, The Favourite (winner)
Emma Stone, La La Land (winner)
Hellen MIrren, The Queen
Imelda Staunton, Vera Drake (nom)
Julianne Moore, Far From Heaven (nom)
We already knew Cate Blanchett was heading in for the nomination. We just don’t know if she will win her second Best Actress Oscar, and third overall.