The Venice Film Festival announced winners:

VENICE 79

Golden Lion

All The Beauty And The Bloodshed

Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize

Saint Omer; dir: Alice Diop

Silver Lion Best Director

Luca Guadagnino, Bones and All

Special Jury Prize

No Bears, dir: Jafar Panahi

Best Screenplay

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett, Tar

Best Actor

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Marcello Mastroianni Award for for Best New Young Actor or Actress

Taylor Russell, Bones And All

[Deadline]

As far as matching with Oscar, the two that seem to be the most influential would be Best Actress.

A sampling of recent Best Actress/Oscar matches

Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers (nom)

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of Woman (nom)

Olivia Colman, The Favourite (winner)

Emma Stone, La La Land (winner)

Hellen MIrren, The Queen

Imelda Staunton, Vera Drake (nom)

Julianne Moore, Far From Heaven (nom)

We already knew Cate Blanchett was heading in for the nomination. We just don’t know if she will win her second Best Actress Oscar, and third overall.