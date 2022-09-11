I’m not going to ruminate on reviews too much, but what Scott Feinberg says about The Fabelmans is worth highlighting, vis a vis the potential to win the audience award and from thence, onward to Oscar:

The Fabelmans, meanwhile, the first film that Spielberg has ever premiered at TIFF, blew the roof off of the venue. I’ve personally witnessed a number of explosive standing ovations at this festival — most recently following the world premiere of Green Book (2018), and prior to that following the premieres of 127 Hours (2010), Slumdog Millionaire (2008) and Juno (2007) — and this one was as enthusiastic as any, cut short after two minutes only by Spielberg’s gesture to Cameron Bailey to proceed with the Q&A.

The film, which Spielberg co-wrote with his frequent collaborator Tony Kushner, is certainly the master’s most personal outing yet. Sweet, smart and decidedly funny, it paints a portrait of Spielberg’s childhood and young adulthood — being raised by two very different parents, falling in love with moviemaking, facing anti-Semitism, breaking into the business, etc. — that is almost entirely faithful to the historical record. (A few things that Spielberg deep-divers may want to check out: a 1999 appearance on Inside the Actors Studio, a 2011 Cowboys & Aliens interview, a 2012 60 Minutes segment, the 2017 HBO documentary Spielberg and my own 2015 Awards Chatter podcast interview with him.)

Something of a cross between Martin Scorsese’s Hugo and Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza, only better, it features standout performances from young Gabriel LaBelle as Steven ‘Stevie’ Spielberg, or, rather, Sam ‘Sammie’ Fabelman; Michelle Williams as his mother; Paul Dano as his father; Seth Rogen as his “uncle”; and Judd Hirsch as his great-uncle. During a post-screening Q&A, Spielberg said, “This film is, for me, a way of bringing my mom and dad back, and it also brought my sisters closer to me than I ever thought possible. And, for that alone, it was worth making.” (Spielberg’s sisters were in the audience.)

I can see a world in which each of the aforementioned performers is Oscar-nominated (Hirsch would set a record for longest gap between noms, with a second coming 42 years after his first, for Ordinary People), but I cannot see a world in which Williams is not nominated. The performance by the actress, to whom Spielberg first reached out after being blown away by her all-time performance in 2010’s Blue Valentine, would be impressive even if one knew nothing about Spielberg’s actual mother, Leah Adler. But for anyone who ever met Ms Adler — as I did on several occasions at The Milky Way, the kosher restaurant she ran in West L.A. — it is eerie how much Williams nailed her distinct look and joie de vivre. And I think that when all is said and done, Williams, who attended Saturday’s premiere despite being nearly nine months pregnant, may finally take home an Oscar.