It is a personal heartbreak that I can’t see The Fabelmans “first,” before all of Film Twitter — not to mention our AD staffers, Joey, Megan and Shadan. But thems the breaks. Spielberg has gone the festival route for the first time ever and will run the gauntlet of awards season. The whole thing has dramatically shifted in the past 20 years and we’ve arrived at a place where the awards race, and movies in general, have become a niche industry. That means Spielberg waiting until the end of the year to drop West Side Story and the to have so few people turn out to see the movie was a monumental moment in the history of American film, theaters and Steven Spielberg movies.

The Fabelmans isn’t going to be a movie that was built for box office so much. The fest circuit is probably the best thing. So far, the early word has been pretty good. But I plan to stay pretty far away from any reviews until I get to see the movie myself. I’ve seen too many critics trash movies before anyone has a chance to see them — so I would not want that to happen to any of you, or to me!

Here is the trailer.