Great lines peppered throughout, amazing visuals, dark and grotesque – BRING IT. Margot Robbie’s is given the chance to show what she can REALLY do as an actress. She can go all the way to line. Right off the bat we have a contender for Cinematography, Score, Costumes, Production Design, Visual Effects — at the very least. These collaborators (Chazelle and Hurwitz) are combustible engines in a stifling industry. SO excited.

From Damien Chazelle, BABYLON is an original epic set in 1920s Los Angeles led by Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva, with an ensemble cast including Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li and Jean Smart. A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood. Featuring the song “Voodoo Mama” from Academy Award winning composer Justin Hurwitz.

