On this week’s edition of the Water Cooler Podcast, Megan and Joey are joined by Jalal Haddad to wrap up the 2022 Emmy Award season. Now, typically, the first post-Emmys podcast involves all of Team ADTV, but we had a mixture of miscommunication and scheduling issues. Not to worry, we’ll pull together a full team podcast very soon! Meanwhile, Joey, Megan, and Jalal quickly run through the 2022 Emmy Awards ceremony: the good, the bad, and the very ugly.

