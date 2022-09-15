Michael Patterson polls Telluride attendees to get their personal scores from the fest. These were the participants:

Erik Anderson/Awards Watch

J. Don Birnam-Jorge T/SplashReport.com

Clayton Davis/Variety

David Ehrlich/Indiewire

Scott Feinberg/The Hollywood Reporter

Marshall Flores/Awards Daily

Dave Karger/TCM

Tomris Laffly/Roger Ebert.com and others

Joey Magidson/Awards Radar

Scott Menzel/We Live Entertainment

Clarence Moye/Awards Daily

Matt Neglia/Next Best Picture

Christopher Schiller/ScriptMag.com

Sasha Stone/Awards Daily

Anonymous

He starts with last year’s rankings:

1) Marcel the Shell with Shoes On (4.44)

2) The Power of the Dog (4.32)

3) Belfast (4.30)

4) Spencer (4.27)

5) Red Rocket (4.22)

6) The Rescue (3.93)

7) King Richard (3.92)

8) Bergman Island (3.79)

9) C’mon C’mon (3.65)

10) The Lost Daughter (3.48)

11) Cyrano (3.46)

12) The French Dispatch (3.05)

13) Encounter (2.71)

And then goes back all the way to 2012. Every year before 2016 had two Best Picture contenders. 2016 had four. 2017 had three. Then there were two up until last year, when there were three. 2018 and 2021 are the only two years that did not have the Best Picture winner included. Green Book was from Toronto and CODA was from Sundance.

So, here are this year’s rankings. If history is any guide, there should be at least two contenders. Maybe?

1) TAR 3.93

2) Women Talking 3.87

3) Armageddon Time 3.73

4) Empire of Light 3.70

5) The Wonder 3.66

6) One Fine Morning 3.64

7) Aftersun 3.63

8) Bones and All 3.48

9) Lady Chatterley’s Lover 3.46

10) Living 3.05

11) Bardo 2.39

Most likely, we’re looking at Women Talking and TAR making the cut. I would love to see both Empire of Light and Armageddon Time get in too, making it a year with at least four.

Michael’s whole piece is here.