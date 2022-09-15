This featurette describes TILL as more of a film about Mamie Till’s rise as an important activist in the Civil Rights Movement rather than a movie about the case itself. Of course, the case is front and center, but it appears to revolve more about the purpose that came from such a horrific tragedy.

Says director Chinonye Chukwu, “There will be no physical violence against Black people on screen, because I’m not interested in relishing in that kind of physical trauma. We’re going to begin and end in a place of joy.”

How did TILL – the powerful true story of Mamie and Emmett Till – come about? Get an inside look from the cast, filmmakers, and Till family on the making of #TillMovie. Watch the new featurette “Till: A Mother’s Power” now, and see the film only in theaters this October.

Directed by Chinonye Chukwu

Starring: Danielle Deadwyler, Jalyn Hall, Whoopi Goldberg