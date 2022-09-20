The Golden Globes have announced their return to NBC and not a moment too soon!! We need you, Golden Globes. We desperately need you. We need your careless, carefree, super drunken fun. We’re all too uptight. We need to let our hair down and no other broadcast can do it as well. Here’s hoping Ricky Gervais returns to host. I’m guessing that’s a no-go but a girl can dream.

Here’s the release:

THE GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS® RETURN TO NBC

ON TUESDAY, JANUARY 10, 2023 FOR

LANDMARK 80TH ANNIVERSARY

Nominations Will Be Unveiled on December 12, 2022

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association® (HFPA), dick clark productions (dcp) and NBC today announced the Golden Globe® Awards will air live coast-to-coast on NBC and Peacock on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT.

The Golden Globe Awards are viewed in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide. It is one of the few awards ceremonies to recognize both motion picture and television achievements. NBC has a long-standing history of broadcasting the Golden Globe Awards and will be televising this year’s show as part of a one-year agreement, which allows the HFPA and dcp to explore new opportunities for domestic and global distribution across a variety of platforms in the future.

“We recognize the HFPA’s commitment to ongoing change and look forward to welcoming back the Golden Globes to NBC for its landmark 80th Anniversary in January 2023,” said Frances Berwick, Chairman, Entertainment Networks, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

“We are thrilled to announce the return of the Golden Globe Awards on NBC and to hosting the ‘Party of the Year’ for audiences around the world who have been waiting for its return,” said Helen Hoehne, President of the HFPA. “It’s great to be back at the Beverly Hilton for the must-see celebration recognizing the best in film and television. The HFPA remains committed to important changes and supporting programs which prioritize diversity, inclusion, and transparency. See you on January 10!”

The HFPA recently announced the introduction of 103 new voters to its ranks, marking the first time international-based voters have been added to the voting pool. This diverse voting body is now represented by 62 different countries around the world. Combined with the current HFPA membership, the total Golden Globe Awards voting body is now 52% female, 51.5% racially and ethnically diverse, with 19.5% Latinx, 12% Asian, 10% Black and 10% Middle Eastern.

Proceeds from the broadcast provide funding for the HFPA’s philanthropy and charitable giving programs. This year, the HFPA awarded more than $4.5 million to 93 programs and organizations.

These donations support a diverse range of nonprofit organizations that help underserved communities and programs, as well as universities and colleges. In addition, the grants support film restoration projects both in the United States and overseas, as well as journalism programs that provide aid and assistance to journalists across the globe.

“We have seen first-hand the dedication of the HFPA as it continues to modernize and act on its important mission,” said Adam Stotsky, President of dcp. “We’re excited to produce the show that kicks off award season and supports so many here in Los Angeles and impacts artists across the globe.”

Listed below is the timetable for the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards:

Monday, November 7, 2022: Deadline for Motion Picture and Television Submissions

Monday, December 12, 2022: Nominations Announced

Tuesday, January 10, 2023: Live Broadcast of the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards