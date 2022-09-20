On this week’s edition of the Water Cooler Podcast, the three M’s are finally back together again after weeks of Emmy and festival-related delays. So, what did they see at the Telluride Film Festival (Clarence) and at the Toronto International Film Festival (Joey and Megan)? What films stood out or disappointed? Which celebs were in attendance? We run down our experiences and share notes on overlapping films.

As always, we close with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

