It’s seldom (if ever) a great idea to reduce the entirety of an actor’s career to one role. It’s even more dicey to do so when the actor in question has 137 film and TV credits that spanned seven decades. But the truth is the truth, Louise Fletcher’s cinematic immortality hangs its cloak on a single hook: her performance as Nurse Ratched in Milos Forman’s 1975 masterpiece, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.

I don’t say this to demean the rest of Fletcher’s life on screen. Just one year before Cuckoo’s Nest she had a fine supporting role in Robert Altman’s great film, Thieves Like Us, and after winning the Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role for playing Nurse Ratched, she also scored two Emmy nominations as a guest performer in Picket Fences and Joan of Arcadia.

One could pick a number of other worthy performances and projects that Fletcher was a part of and lend them praise, but Ratched is her Hotel California, her Stairway to Heaven, her Purple Rain—an accomplishment so grand that it towers over all other accomplishments in her acting life.

But it’s also worth noting how resilient Fletcher must have been to even get to Ratched. Fletcher’s first onscreen role came to her in 1958—a small part on a single episode of a show called Flight. The first four years of her career were made up entirely of one-off TV performances in everything from Wagon Train to Perry Mason. Her first film role wouldn’t arrive until 1963’s A Gathering of Eagles starring Rock Hudson.

Fletcher then took ten years off to take care of her children before returning to acting just shy of turning 40. To take a step back for a moment, imagine finally breaking into film, then taking a decade away from your profession, and coming back as a middle-aged woman with nary a memorable credit to your name up to that point. It’s a staggering bet to make on yourself in an industry that is not kind to inactivity, and, well, middle-aged women.

Yet, that’s just what Fletcher did, and then just two years after, her patience and perseverance paid off with the role of her life. It’s not just that Fletcher is great as Nurse Ratched, it’s that she is astonishing. While it’s easy (and not untrue) to describe Ratched as wicked or cruel, Fletcher’s ability to make her human is what made Ratched (and the film) work.

I’m sure in all of our lives, we’ve met someone who was clearly wrong for their profession despite having the appropriate skills for their job. For me, it was my kindergarten teacher Mrs. Funk (seriously, that was her name). I don’t know whether Mrs. Funk had children of her own, but considering the distaste she seemed to have for me and my schoolmates, I hope she didn’t. Mrs. Funk may have known how to teach reading, writing, and ‘rithmatic, but she was almost pathologically incapable of empathy.

For the same reason that Mrs. Funk should have never been a teacher, Ratched should have never been a nurse. While we get very little backstory on Ratched in the film, through Fletcher’s extraordinary performance, we get the sense that this is a woman who likely feels marginalized in her life, and takes out her misery on the patients she oversees at a mental institution. When I think of noble professions, nursing is one of the first that comes to mind. Nurses are the ultimate care-givers and have one of the most important jobs in the world, but just like in any other vocation, you will find terrible people.

Nurse Ratched is a terrible person.

You can see it in her obsessive rule-following, her tyrannical passive-aggressive behavior, and in that thin-lipped smile that to catch just a glimpse of could create a panic in the gazer. But while she is monstrous, she isn’t a monster. There is a pain and an anger that is evident in Fletcher’s performance that never allows her character to go full Cruella de Ville.

To get Ratched right, Fletcher had to walk what must have been a very fine line—to be the villain, but not a caricature. Not only that, she had to counter Jack Nicholson’s iconic performance as patient R.P. McMurphy.

Nicholson is, of course, fantastic as McMurphy, but the screenplay gives Jack so much color and expanse to work with. Whereas Ratched is grey and rigid. I suppose it would have been tempting to go big when acting across from Nicholson in a film where Jack is playing someone who might just be the looniest person (after all, he was there by choice) in the asylum. Fletcher knew better though, and because she did, the film held its balance.

Unfortunately, winning the Oscar never gave Fletcher the career boost she deserved. While I’m sure it helped her keep working for the remainder of her time as an actor, she never found anything close to Ratched ever again.

I don’t think that fact makes for a sad story though. Nurse Ratched is legendary because of the way Louise Fletcher played her.

And creating a legend is no small feat.

Louise Fletcher died yesterday. She was 88 years old.