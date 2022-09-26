Newport Beach, Calif. (September 26, 2022) – Newport Beach Film Festival (NBFF) proudly announces its Opening Night and Closing Night films. On Thursday, October 13, the Festival will kick off its eight-day run with WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story starring Daniel Radcliffe​, ​Evan Rachel Wood​, ​Rainn Wilson​, ​Toby Huss​, ​Julianne Nicholson​ and ​Quinta Brunson. Fresh from the Toronto International Film Festival, where it generated huge buzz and won the People’s Choice Award in the Midnight Madness category, WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story (2022, United States, 108 minutes) will screen at 7:00pm at Edwards Big Newport (300 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach). A Roku original film, which is available for streaming November 4 on The Roku Channel, WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story is directed by Eric Appel and written by Eric Appel and “Weird Al” Yankovic. Daniel Radcliffe is “Weird Al” Yankovic in the unexaggerated true story about the greatest musician of our time. From a conventional upbringing where playing the accordion was a sin, Al rebelled and made his dream of changing the words to world-renowned songs come true. An instant success and sex symbol, Al lives an excessive lifestyle and pursues an infamous romance that nearly destroys him.

Following the premiere of the Opening Night film, attendees will experience the Festival’s renowned Opening Night Gala at Fashion Island and enjoy signature tastings from more than two dozen of the area’s top restaurants, along with a hosted bar sponsored by Tito’s Handmade Vodka. Guests will enjoy a special sneak peak performance from the Broadway production of Moulin Rouge! The Musical Winner of 10 Tony Awards® including Best Musical.

On Thursday, October 20, the Festival will close with a showing of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery from Netflix. Written and directed by Rian Johnson and starring Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022, United States, 139 minutes) will screen at 7:45 PM at The New Port Theater (2905 East Coast Hwy, Corona del Mar). You’re invited to put the pieces together. In the follow-up to Rian Johnson’s Knives Out, Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects.

Prior to the Closing Night film screening, the Festival will host its Closing Night Gala at 5:30pm at the beautiful Sherman Library & Gardens (2647 East Coast Highway, Corona del Mar). Attendees will enjoy culinary creations by 608 Dahlia and other local restaurants, along with a hosted bar by Tito’s Handmade Vodka and live entertainment in the backdrop of a horticultural oasis and nationally renowned botanical garden.

Set to take place in person from October 13-20, the Festival’s 23rd edition will showcase over 350 films from around the world. The Festival will host nightly special events, world premieres, red carpet galas, awards contenders and compelling conversations with filmmakers. Festival highlights include Festival Honors celebrating Variety’s ’10 Actors to Watch’, a Centerpiece program, International Spotlight events (UK, Ireland, Mexico, France, Sweden, Italy, Germany, Spain, Norway, Canada, Australia, Japan, Vietnam, Korea and China), and Special Programs (Action Sports, Art, Architecture + Design, Cinema on Cinema, Culinary, Environmental, Family and Music Film Series) and curated shorts programs.

Films will screen at four Orange County venues: THE LOT at Fashion Island (Newport Beach), Edwards Big Newport (Newport Beach), New Port Theater (Corona del Mar) and Starlight Triangle Cinemas (Costa Mesa).

“The Newport Beach Film Festival is thrilled to bookend this year’s edition with two incredible films that feature stellar talent and remarkable storytelling. We are proud to bring outstanding global cinema and compelling filmmaker conversations to Southern California. This year’s program is the strongest in our 23-year history” stated Gregg Schwenk, CEO/Executive Director of NBFF.

Tickets to Opening Night Film and Gala are $225. Tickets to the Closing Night Film and Gala are $145. Events are open to attendees 21 & older.

For Festival tickets visit www.NewportBeachFilmFest.com

Recognized as one of the largest luxury lifestyle film festivals in the United States, the Newport Beach Film Festival brings an international curated collection of films and vibrant cultural gatherings to the beautiful Southern California coast. Committed to championing the work of original storytellers from around the globe, the Festival celebrates contemporary screen culture, cinematic excellence and engages the community in compelling conversations with filmmakers and artists. The 23rd Annual Newport Beach Film Festival runs October 13-20, 2022 and will spotlight over 350 films from around the world.