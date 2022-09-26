The always impressive Natalie Zea is back for a promising season two of the NBC hit series La Brea about a massive sinkhole that emerges in Los Angeles, separating loved ones from one another. Those who fell into said sinkhole ended up in the same spot — 12,000 years earlier.

If you’re not watching — and you should be — Zea portrays Eve, who along with her teen son Josh (Jack Martin), travels back 10,000 years while her estranged husband Gavin (Eoin Macken) and daughter Izzy (Zyra Gorecki) remain in present day Los Angeles.

Eve, along with a gaggle of others, battle gigantic animals and a few dastardly adults and solve a few mega-mysteries in an attempt to find a way back to present day.

Season two begins with yet another sinkhole opening in another time period, adding to the series’ conundrums. We also find Eve in a fraught situation, desperate to save her children.

Natalie Zea has starred in practically every genre of television in the last decade-plus from her early days on the TV soap Passions to her dynamic, seductive turn on the underrated ABC series Dirty Sexy Money to memorable work in Showtimes’s Californication, HBO’s Hung, The Shield, and career-defining starring roles on the ABC thriller The Following, opposite Kevin Bacon as well as FX’s Justified.

Prior to La Brea, Natalie starred in the uproarious TBS binge-worthy comedy The Detour (currently on HULU).

She’s also made her indie film mark in Too Late, Happily, and was a scene-stealing sensation in the comedy The Other Guys.

Awards Daily sat down with Natalie on a short hiatus before she returns to Australia to continue filming season two of La Brea, which debuts on NBC September 27, 2022.