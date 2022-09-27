The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) today announced the presenters for the 43rd Annual News & Documentary Emmy® Awards. The News ceremony will take place on Wednesday, September 28th at 7:30 p.m. EDT and the Documentary ceremony will take place Thursday, September 29th at 7:30 p.m. EDT. Both ceremonies will be presented live at the Palladium Times Square in New York City, and will be streamed live on NATAS’ dedicated viewing platform powered by Vimeo, available on the web at Watch.TheEmmys.TV and via The Emmys® apps for iOS, tvOS, Android, FireTV, and Roku (full list at apps.theemmys.tv).

Presenters scheduled to appear at the News ceremony include:

Linsey Davis, ABC News

Margarat Brennan, CBS News

Omar Jimenez, CNN

Morgan Radford, NBC News

Julio Vaqueiro, Noticias Telemundo

Teresa Rodrigues, Univision

Paola Ramos, Vice News

Presenters scheduled to appear at the Documentary ceremony include:

Tamara Shogaolu, Frontline (PBS)

Dan Reed, “In the Shadow of 9/11” (PBS), “ Four Hours at the Capitol” (HBO)

Chai Vasarhelyi, “The Rescue” (National Geographic)

Jimmy Chin, “The Rescue” (National Geographic)

Kristine Stolakis, “Pray Away” (Netflix)

Alzo Slade, Vice News

Judy Woodruff, anchor and managing editor, PBS NewsHour, whose news career has spanned five decades, will receive Lifetime Achievement honors at the News ceremony, presented to her by Robert McNeil, co-founder with Lehrer of the McNeill/Lehrer NewsHour, which later became the PBS NewsHour.

Sir David Attenborough, biologist, humanist and filmmaker, will receive Lifetime Achievement honors at the Documentary ceremony, presented to him by award-winning cinematographer, time lapse photographer and documentarian Louie Schwartzberg. Dame Judy Dench will also appear via pre-recorded video to celebrate Attenborough.

“Continued access to information and stories about our shared world can close distances and bridge cultural divides, and I cannot think of a better place to honor the best in News and Documentary than Times Square,” said Adam Sharp, President and CEO, NATAS. “The ‘Crossroads of the World’ is a globally recognized symbol of our shared cultures, and is the perfect place to celebrate the work which brings the world home to each of us.”

The 43rd Annual News & Documentary Emmy® Awards honor programming content from more than 2500 submissions that originally premiered in calendar-year 2021, judged by a pool of over 800 peer professionals from across the television and streaming/digital media News & Documentary industry.

The complete list of nominees is also available on the National Television Academy’s website: theemmys.tv.

All voting was tabulated by the accounting firm of Lutz & Carr, LLP.

About NATAS

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) is a service organization dedicated to the advancement of the arts and sciences of television and the promotion of creative leadership for artistic, educational, and technical achievements within the television industry. It recognizes excellence in television with the coveted Emmy Awards for News & Documentary, Sports, Daytime, and Children’s & Family programming, as well as achievements in television Technology & Engineering.

NATAS membership consists of more than 18,000 broadcast and media professionals represented in 19 regional chapters across the country. Beyond awards, NATAS has extensive educational programs including regional student television and its Student Award for Excellence and the National Student Production Awards for outstanding journalistic work by high school students, as well as scholarships, publications, and major activities for both industry professionals and the viewing public.