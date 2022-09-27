This week, the Water Cooler Gang returns to the world of TV where some new premieres have captured our attention. First, Netflix dropped Ryan Murphy’s Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story with little-to-no fanfare. So it must be bad, right? Well, we’ve seen a handful of episodes so far, and we definitely have thoughts. Dahmer stars Evan Peters and Niecy Nash. Then, Modern Family‘s Steven Levitan returns to the world of TV sitcoms with HULU’s Reboot. The streaming comedy features an all-star cast including Keegan-Michael Key, Paul Reiser, Johnny Knoxville, and the great Judy Greer. It focuses on a beloved early 2000s sitcom rebooted for a modern audience.

We hit the merits of both series and look at whether or not either will have a shot at Emmy attention next year.

As always, we close with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

Thanks for listening and thank you, in advance, for subscribing and rating us on Apple Podcasts!

