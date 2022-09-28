American Cinema Editors (ACE) has announced the ceremony date, venue and the full voting timeline for the 73rd Annual ACE Eddie Awards, recognizing outstanding editing in 13 categories of film and television. To be eligible to compete, television must have aired between Jan. 1 – Dec. 31, 2022 and films must be released between March 1 – Dec. 31, 2022. As previously announced, the ACE Eddie Awards will be held Sun., March 5, 2023 at UCLA’s Royce Hall in Los Angeles.

Three special honors will be handed out at the ACE Eddie Awards ceremony including two Career Achievement recipients presented to film editors of outstanding merit and the Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year honor presented to a filmmaker who exemplifies distinguished achievement in the art and business of film. Honorary award recipients will be announced later this year.

Also announced that evening is the winner of the Anne V. Coates Student Editing Competition.

Submissions for the ACE Eddie Awards open November 28th and close on January 9th at 5pm PT. For more information or to submit online beginning in November, visit the ACE web site at https://americancinemaeditors.org.

Key dates for the 73rd Annual ACE Eddie Awards

Nov. 28, 2022 Submissions for Nominations Begin

Jan. 9, 2023 at 5pm PT Submissions for Nominations End

Jan. 16, 2023 Nomination Ballots Sent

Jan. 22, 2023 at 12pm PT Nomination Ballots Due

Jan. 26, 2023 Nominations Announced

Jan. 30, 2023 Final Ballots Sent

Feb. 3, 2023 Deadline for Advertising

Feb. 6 – 13, 2023 Blue Ribbon Screenings

Feb. 13, 2023 at 5pm PT Final Ballots Due

Date TBD Nominee Cocktail Party

March 5, 2023 73rd Annual ACE Eddie Awards

About American Cinema Editors

AMERICAN CINEMA EDITORS (ACE) is an honorary society of motion picture editors founded in 1950. Film editors are voted into membership on the basis of their professional achievements, their dedication to the education of others and their commitment to the craft of editing.

The objectives and purposes of the AMERICAN CINEMA EDITORS are to advance the art and science of the editing profession; to increase the entertainment value of motion pictures by attaining artistic preeminence and scientific achievement in the creative art of editing; to bring into close alliance those editors who desire to advance the prestige and dignity of the editing profession.

ACE produces several annual events including EditFest Global (an international editing festival), Invisible Art/Visible Artists (the annual panel of Oscar® nominated editors), and the ACE Eddie Awards, now in its 73rd year, recognizing outstanding editing in 13 categories of film, television and documentaries. The organization publishes a quarterly magazine, CinemaEditor, highlighting the art, craft and business of editing and editors.