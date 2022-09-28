Now that the Golden Globes have announced their timeline, let’s take a quick look at how things are shaping up.

Our Oscar race officially begins November 29, as ballots are sent to voting members of the new and improved Golden Globes. It then moves fairly quickly through the end of the year. By December 7th, the Golden Globe ballots will have been turned in.

By December 12, the Golden Globes will announce their nominations. In an ordinary year, they would dominate the month of December, even as critics announce their awards and the Critics Choice also are quite active. In an ordinary year, the Globes would rule until we got to the major guild awards.

For a long time, the awards calendar order went like this:

Golden Globes

Producers Guild

Directors Guild

Screen Actors Guild

The Oscars

Last year, it went like this:

Golden Globes

SAG Awards

Directors Guild

Producers Guild

Oscars

So far, it looks like we have for this year:

Golden Globes — Jan 10, 2023

Directors Guild — Feb 18, 2023

Producers Guild — Feb 25, 2023

SAG Awards — Feb 26, 2023

Oscars — March 12, 2023

So it might not seem like a big deal that the Directors Guild and the Producers Guild would flip, but it makes a Slight difference. We’re still not quite where we once were, post-COVID, so in a sense, it’s all being reinvented anyway.

The Globes took a big hit, and we have no idea how it will go in terms of their profile. If they hire a great host it will have a much bigger profile because lots of people will watch. If they don’t choose a great host and the ratings slightly disappoint, they may have less of an impact.

People will watch them closely to see how they give out their awards. All televised awards shows will be under the watchful panopticon of Hollywood in general. Twitter will watch them to see whether they make mistakes, do or say offensive things and that will be the story coming out of it. The only thing people knew about the Emmys more broadly was that Jimmy Kimmel did something Twitter found insulting.

The news works now because they’re all hooked up to the teet of Twitter. They need for their stories to get high engagement. What plays on Twitter is usually emotional extremes. Love or hate. If someone glorious happens it plays. If something terrible happens, it plays. Jane Campion’s comments at the Critics Choice awards made news because people used that to boost their clout on Twitter.

But – let’s say they do hire a great host, someone really offensive but funny it will suck up all of the oxygen to drive the narrative. But that takes the heat off of the contenders themselves. No one wants a repeat of what happened to Campion, for instance.

By the way, the best way out of this is to let it all hang out simply. Let Twitter flip out and exhaust itself. Build up your inner strength to survive/ignore it. Someday it will be hilarious that people cared that much about what Twitter thought. We’re not there yet. We’re all just trying to learn to live with an arena for public shame that people take full advantage of.

But let’s just say there are no shitstorms that erupt and all goes smoothly. That can set into motion a frontrunner in most of the categories. They will set an awards narrative that usually the Producers Guild knocks off the perch or confirms it. The Producers Guild has ten nominees and so does the Oscars. But the Globes and everything else only has five. Ideally, a movie is strong enough to win both the Globes and the PGA.

Having the DGA go first, however, sets things off kilter a bit. That’s because with the ranked-choice ballot in place, Picture and director has become decoupled. It is what it is.

That means a director can ascend, as Jane Campion did, without the movie necessarily being the favorite of the year. Because the Globes were knocked off course the past few years, it’s harder to see their impact vis a vis Picture and Director. But let’s just do a quickie for fun since 2009. Like my dad would say, “what the hell else you got to do?”

2009

Globes–Avatar Pic+Dir

PGA–The Hurt Locker

DGA–The Hurt Locker

SAG–Inglourious Basterds

Oscar–The Hurt Locker Pic+Dir

2010

Globes–The Social Network Pic+Dir

PGA-The King’s Speech

DGA-The King’s Speech

SAG-The King’s Speech

Oscar-The King’s Speech Pic+Dir

2011

Globes–The Artist (musical/comedy)Pic – Martin Scorsese won Director for Hugo

PGA–The Artist

DGA–The Artist

SAG–The Help

Oscar–The Artist Pic+Dir

2012

Globes–Argo (pic+Dir)

PGA-Argo

DGA-Argo

SAG-Argo

Oscar-Argo (Director–Ang Lee, Life of Pi)

2013

Globes–Gravity Director, 12 Years a Slave Picture

PGA-Gravity+12 Years a Slave

DGA-Gravity

SAG-American Hustle

Oscar-12 Years a Slave (Director–Alfonso Cuaron, Gravity)

2014

Globes-Boyhood Pic + Dir

PGA-Birdman

DGA-Birdman

SAG-Birdman

Oscar-Birdman pic+dir

2015

Globes – The Revenant Pic + Dir

PGA-The Big Short

DGA-The Revenant

SAG-Spotlight

Oscar-Spotlight (Director – Alejandro G. Inarritu, The Revenant)

2016

Globes – La La Land Pic + Dir

PGA – La La Land

DGA – La La Land

SAG – Hidden Figures

Oscar – Moonlight Picture (Director Damien Chazelle, La La Land)

2017

Globes — Shape of Water Director / Three Billboards picture

PGA– Shape of Water

DGA — Shape of Water

SAG – Three Billboards

Oscar — Shape of Water Pic + Dir

2018

Globes — Green Book Picture, Director: Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

PGA–Green Book

DGA–Roma

SAG–Black Panther

Oscar — Green Book (Director: Alfonso Cuaron, Roma)

2019

Globes — 1917 Pic + Dir

PGA–1917

DGA–1917

SAG–Parasite

Oscar Parasite Pic + Dir

2020

Globes — Nomadland Pic + Dir

PGA-Nomadland

DGA-Nomadland

SAG–Trial of the Chicago 7

Oscar–Nomadland

2021

Globes — The Power of the Dog Pic + Dir

SAG–CODA

DGA–Jane Campion, the Power of the Dog

PGA–CODA

Oscar–CODA (Director Jane Campion, the Power of the Dog)

So in the last 13 years:

9 times the Golden Globes predicted Best Picture OR Best Director

7 times the Golden Globes predicted Best Director

6 times the Golden Globes predicted Best Picture

2 times the Golden Globes predicted the right split between Picture and Director

I bring all of this up because this year we might know early at least one of the winners of Picture or Director at the Globes is going to win an Oscar. MAYBE. We have no idea what kind of year this will be. What kind of narratives will erupt? But so far, there is no reason to think the Globes won’t be a bust and have no impact. It seems like even years like that they have had an impact.

Steven Spielberg has won two Best Director Globes, the same as he’s won for the Oscars and for the same films: Saving Private Ryan and Schindler’s List. I expect he could be a strong contender to pull in a third, though of course it’s too soon to make that call.

Here is your awards calendar.

November, 2022

Tuesday, November 29, 2022

HFPA-Ballots Sent out to Members

December, 2022

Monday, December 5, 2022

DGA-Online voting for Theatrical Feature Film Nominations opens

SAG-Voting begins

December 7

HFPA-Deadline for Nomination Ballot

Monday, December 12, 2022

Oscars–Preliminary voting begins 9 a.m. PT

HFPA–Announcement of nominations for the 80thAnnual Golden Globe Awards, at 5:00 a.m. PT

Thursday, December 15, 2022

Oscars–Preliminary voting ends 5 p.m. PT

Friday, Dec. 16, 2022

Makeup and Hairstylists Guild voting opens

HFPA—Final ballots sent to all voters

Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Oscars--Oscar Shortlists Announcement

Saturday, December 31, 2023

Oscars–Eligibility period ends

January, 2023

Tuesday, January 3, 2023

HFPA–Deadline for receipt of final ballots by Ernst & Young, at 5:00 p.m. PT

Friday, January 6, 2023

BAFTA Longlist released

Makeup and Hairstylists Guild voting closes

Sunday, January 7, 2023

SAG-Voting closes

Tuesday, January 10, 2023

HFPA–Presentation of the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards

DGA-Deadline to vote online for Theatrical Feature Film Nominations

Wednesday, January 11, 2023

DGA-Announce Five Theatrical Feature Film Nominees

DGA-Online voting for Theatrical Feature Film Award opens

SAG-Nominations Announced

Makeup and Hairstylists Guild nominations announced



Thursday, January 12, 2023

PGA-Producers Guild Nominations Announced

Oscars–Nominations voting begins 9 a.m. PT

Sunday, January 15, 2023

Critics Choice–Critics Choice Awards

Wednesday, January 18, 2023

SAG-Final ballots sent

January 16 – January 20, 2023

DGA-Membership Screenings (or Streaming) of Five Nominated Theatrical Feature Films

Monday, January 16, 2023

ACE-Nomination Ballots Sent

Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Oscars–Nominations voting ends 5 p.m. PT

Thursday, January 19, 2023

BAFTA Longlist

Sunday. January 22, 2023

ACE-Ballots due

Monday, January 23th, 2023

Makeup and Hairstylists Guild final voting

Monday, January 23, 2023

PGA: Producers Guild Final Voting

Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Oscars–Nominations Announcement

Thursday, January 26, 2023

ACE-Nominations Announced

January 30, 2023

ACE-Final Ballots Sent

February, 2023

Friday, February 3, 2023

Makeup and Hairstylists Guild voting closes

Saturday, February 11, 2023

Makeup and Hairstylists Guild ceremony



Monday, February 13, 2023

Oscars–Nominees Luncheon

ACE-Final Ballots Due



Friday, February 17, 2023

PGA-Producers Guild Final Voting



Friday, February 17, 2023

DGA-Deadline to vote online for Theatrical Feature Film Award

Saturday, February 18, 2023

DGA-DGA Awards Ceremony

Sunday, February 19, 2023

BAFTA Ceremony

Friday, February 24, 2023

SAG-Final voting closes

Saturday, February 25, 2023

PGA-Producers Guild Ceremony

Sunday, February 26, 2023

SAG-Screen Actors Guild Ceremony



March, 2023

Thursday, March 2, 2023

Oscars–Finals voting begins 9 a.m. PT

Sunday, March 5, 2023

ACE-ACE Eddie Awards

Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Oscars–Finals voting ends 5 p.m. PT

Sunday, March 12, 2023·

95th Oscars