Winners of the News categories of the 43rd Annual News and Documentary Emmy® Awards were announced today by The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS). The awards were presented at the Palladium Times Square in New York City.

Judy Woodruff, anchor and managing editor of PBS NewsHour was honored for her ground- breaking career with the Lifetime Achievement Award. The award was presented by Robert MacNeil, co-creator and former co-anchor of the NewsHour.

The News & Documentary Emmy® Awards are presented as two individual ceremonies: categories honoring Television News Programming were presented tonight; categories honoring Documentaries will be presented tomorrow, Thursday, September 29th. Both tonight’s and tomorrow’s ceremony are live-streamed at 8 p.m. EDT / 5 p.m. PDT on our dedicated platform,Watch.TheEmmys.TV powered by Vimeo.

“Tonight’s Emmy winners exemplify broadcast journalism at its best, reporting that values fact over fiction, accountability over advocacy, and that champions the advance of truth in the interest of the communities we all serve”, said Terry O’Reilly, Chairman, NATAS. “America has never needed its journalists more than today. We congratulate tonight’s honorees and thank them for the indispensable service they provide to our nation.”

“Making a special night even more so, the Academy is happy to be honoring an extraordinary industry leader, Judy Woodruff, for her amazing life-long work with our prestigious Emmy® Award for Lifetime Achievement,” said Adam Sharp, NATAS CEO & President.

Tonight’s News ceremony was hosted by a group of news industry leaders introducing different segments of the show. The group included: