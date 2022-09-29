Winners of the Documentary categories of the 43rd Annual News and Documentary Emmy®Awards were announced tonight by The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS). The awards were presented at the Palladium Times Square in New York City.

Sir David Attenborough, biologist, humanist and filmmaker, was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Documentary ceremony presented to him by award-winning cinematographer, time lapse photographer and documentarian, Louie Schwartzberg. Dame Judy Dench also appeared via pre-recorded video to celebrate Attenborough.

The News & Documentary Emmy® Awards were presented as two individual ceremonies: categories honoring Television News Programming were presented last night; categories honoring Documentaries were presented this evening. Both last night’s and tonight’s ceremonies were live-streamed on our dedicated platform, Watch.TheEmmys.TV powered by Vimeo.

“Tonight’s Emmy winners exemplify the role of the documentarian at its best; filmmaking that champions the advance of truth in the interest of the communities we all serve,” said Terry O’Reilly, Chairman, NATAS. “We congratulate tonight’s honorees and thank them for the indispensable service they provide to our nation and the world.”

“What a journey we have all travelled to get us here tonight,” said Adam Sharp, NATAS President & CEO. “As indicated by our record-breaking number of documentaries this year, the breadth and scope of the work nominated tonight has revealed that in spite of the difficult circumstances of the last few years, the talent, innovation and sheer passion exhibited by the professionals we honor this evening has never been higher.”

Tonight’s Documentary ceremony was hosted by Alzo Slade (Vice News) with an illustrious group of industry leaders introducing different segments of the show. The group included:

Dan Reed, “In the Shadow of 9/11” (PBS), “ Four Hours at the Capitol” (HBO)

Louie Schwartzberg, “Gratitude Revealed”

Tamara Shogaolu, “Frontline and Ado Ato Pictures: Un(re)solved” (PBS)

Kristine Stolakis, “Pray Away” (Netflix)

Chai Vasarhelyi, “The Rescue” (National Geographic)

The 43rd Annual News & Documentary Emmy® Awards honors programming content from more than 2500 submissions that originally premiered in calendar-year 2021, judged by a pool of over 870 peer professionals from across the television and streaming/digital media News & Documentary industry.

Tonight’s presentation of the 43rd Annual News & Documentary Emmy® Awards was produced by NATAS with Lisa Armstrong and Adam Sharp, Executive Producers, Justine Gubar, Writer, and David Winn and Christine Chin, News & Documentary Administration. Tonight’s program was Directed by John D’Incecco.

All programming is available on the web at Watch.TheEmmys.TV and via The Emmys® apps for iOS, tvOS, Android, FireTV, Roku, and Samsung Smart TV (full list at apps.theemmys.tv).

The complete list of winners is also available on the National Television Academy’s website: theemmys.tv

All voting was tabulated by the accounting firm of Lutz & Carr, LLP.