Today, Montclair Film announced its full program for the 2022 Montclair Film Festival, featuring over 130 films, events, parties, and conversations for the festival’s 11th edition.
In Competition
Each year, the Montclair Film Festival presents juried awards to films in four categories; Documentary, Fiction, Future/ Now, which seeks to support emerging voices in independent filmmaking with The Mark Urman Award, a $5,000 cash prize to help support & encourage future work for the winning filmmaker, and New Jersey Films, which focuses on non-fiction filmmaking from New Jersey artists.
This year’s Documentary Film Competition features are ALL THAT BREATHES, directed Shaunak Sen, ALL THE BEAUTY AND THE BLOODSHED, directed by Laura Poitras, LOUIS ARMSTRONG’S BLACK & BLUES, directed by Sacha Jenkins, RETROGRADE, directed by Matthew Heineman, and THE VOLCANO: RESCUE FROM WHAKAARI, directed by Rory Kennedy. These films will be competing for the Bruce Sinofsky Award, named in honor of the late Montclair resident and non-fiction filmmaker Bruce Sinofsky.
This year’s Fiction Film Competition features are AFTERSUN, directed by Charlotte Wells, CORSAGE, directed by Marie Kreutzer, EO, directed by Jerzy Skolimowski, HOLY SPIDER, directed by Ali Abbasi, and R.M.N, directed by Cristian Mungiu.
This year’s New Jersey Films Competition features are BANDED TOGETHER: THE BOYS FROM GLEN ROCK HIGH, directed by Barry Rubinow, HOME IS SOMEWHERE ELSE, directed by Carlos Hagerman, Jorge Villalobos, OF MEDICINE AND MIRACLES, directed by Ross Kauffman, RELATIVE, directed by Tracey Arcabasso Smith, and THE YOUTUBE EFFECT, directed by Alex Winter.
Each year, the Montclair Film Festival presents awards to short films in three juried categories; Documentary, Fiction, and New Jersey Films.
The 2022 Documentary Shorts Competition features ANASTASIA, directed by Sarah McCarthy, FAVORITE DAUGHTER, directed by Dana Reilly, FOR LOVE AND LEGACY, directed by A.K. Sandhu, and NEIGHBOUR ABDI, directed by Douwe Dijkstra.
The 2022 Fiction Shorts Competition features AT LITTLE WHEELIE THREE DAYS AGO, directed by Andrew Stephen Lee, CHOICES, directed by Erica Rose, DEAR MAMA…, directed by Winter Dunn, IF YOU WERE ME, directed by Ingrid Veninger, A SHORE AWAY (L’AUTRE RIVE), directed by Gaëlle Graton, WARSHA, directed by Dania Bdeir.
The 2022 New Jersey Shorts Competition features BENDIX: SITE UNSEEN, directed by Anthony Scalia, DEERWOODS DEATHTRAP, directed by James P. Gannon, EMPIRE OF MY MELODIOUS MIND, directed by Jeannette Louie, FIVE SONG TOUR, directed by Chloe Jury-Fogel, HEART LAND, directed by Lauren Ciaravalli, I’M LOSING YOU, directed by Courtney Sposato, Mark Sposato, SEASONS, directed Gabriella Canal, Michael Fearon.
The David Carr Award for Truth In Filmmaking
Each year, the Montclair Film Festival honors the legacy of New York Times reporter and longtime Montclair resident David Carr by presenting an award to an outstanding film that honors Mr. Carr’s passion for the truth and his commitment to great journalism. This year, The David Carr Award for Truth in Filmmaking is awarded to SHE SAID, directed by Maria Schrader. By granting this award, the festival honors SHE SAID’s deeply affecting look at how the meticulous process of great reporting can create seismic change by giving voice to those who seek to challenge the powerful.
Storyteller Series, Presented by Audible
Montclair Film Festival is proud to collaborate with Audible to present our annual Storyteller Series. This year’s lineup features several special events that bring the power of storytelling to MFF audiences, including
IN CONVERSATION:
Jeffrey Cranor and Joseph Fink: New Audible Original podcast UNLICENSED from the creators of WELCOME TO NIGHT VALE
Jeffrey Cranor and Joseph Fink, the creators of the hit podcast WELCOME TO NIGHT VALE, are back with a new Audible Original podcast that continues their tradition of revolutionizing scripted storytelling in audio. UNLICENSED, a detective noir set in the outskirts of Los Angeles, finds Cranor and Fink teaming up on the first new audio series they’ve created since WELCOME TO NIGHT VALE launched over a decade ago. Join as the duo discusses their unique approach to creating in the audio space, and the art of bringing dialogue, tone, and atmosphere together to invent a universe for the listener.
Moderated by Audible producer Ann Heppermann.
Saturday, October 22, 2:00 PM, The Wellmont
IN CONVERSATION:
Huma Abedin + Zan Asher
The Montclair Film festival welcomes author and political strategist Huma Abedin (BOTH/AND: A LIFE IN MANY WORLDS) and author and CNN International Anchor Zain Asher (WHERE THE CHILDREN TAKE US) in conversation to discuss their books and the relationships between their stories. As the children of immigrants from different nations in conflict, the pair have faced loss and change with resilience. Their work speaks to the inclusive communities we build for ourselves, and the inner strength required to become leading voices in their respective fields. Join us for this fascinating conversation as part of the 2022 Storyteller Series at The Montclair Film Festival.
Sunday, October 23, at 12:00 PM at Montclair Kimberly Academy Upper School
IN CONVERSATION:
WHAT’S THE STORY WITH DISINFORMATION?
As America heads toward the midterm elections, the nation continues to confront multiple challenges in the media landscape that threaten our ability to make informed choices about those who seek to represent us. In a landscape filled with disinformation and escalating pressure on the media to properly frame the national and global conversation, how can we know what’s fact and what’s fiction when the truth itself has been politicized? Join our esteemed panel of journalists as they discuss the fractured landscape of the truth, and what we can do to piece it back together.
Moderated by Brian Stelter, Panelists include Jonathan Alter and Chris Krebs, with further panelists to be announced.
Sunday, October 23, 3:30 PM, Montclair Kimberley Academy Upper School
Presented in partnership with Craig Newmark Philanthropies
StorySLAM
MOVIEGOER MEMORIES: STORIES FROM THE SEATED SIDE OF THE SILVER SCREEN!
Montclair Film is proud to bring our beloved StorySLAM program to the MFF! Join us for an evening of stories and surprises, as members of our community and special guests gather to tell us stories about a theme that’s near and dear to our hearts: MOVIEGOER MEMORIES: STORIES FROM THE SEATED SIDE OF THE SILVER SCREEN! All of the magic and indignity of the cinema will be on full display as our storytellers recount all the ways they have enjoyed the movies! To register as a storyteller, visit montclairfilm.org or just grab a ticket to enjoy the show!
Wednesday, October 26, 7:30 PM, Clairidge 2
IN CONVERSATION:
Don Katz and Marcus Samuelsson: The Power of Food, Words, and a “Seat at the Table”
Storytelling, community and food have always gone hand in hand. Join Audible Founder, author, and Montclair native Don Katz and acclaimed chef and restaurateur Marcus Samuelsson for a lively conversation about bringing people together through the power of food and words. They will discuss Don’s creation of a vital storytelling company that uses words to inspire and entertain and Marcus’s elevation of food to nourish and invigorate at his restaurants worldwide. Together they have a shared commitment to catalyze rebirth in Newark, NJ – home to Audible’s headquarters, Marcus’s restaurant Marcus B&P, and Audible’s nationally recognized program Newark Working Kitchens, which has provided meals to more than 10,000 Newark residents. Don and Marcus will also discuss Marcus’s upcoming Audible Original, SEAT AT THE TABLE, which brings listeners into some of the most iconic American restaurants of our time.
Thursday, October 27, 7:30 PM, Montclair Kimberley Academy Upper School
HIGHLIGHT SCREENINGS
The Montclair Film Festival highlights several highly anticipated films in our program. This year’s program includes:
ARMAGEDDON TIME, directed by James Gray
BROKER, directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda
GOOD NIGHT OPPY, directed by Ryan White
DEVOTION, directed by JD Dillard
I LIKE IT HERE, directed by Ralph Arlyck (World Premiere)
IS THAT BLACK ENOUGH FOR YOU?!?, directed by Elvis Mitchell
ONE FINE MORNING, directed by Mia Hansen-Løve
REMEMBER THIS, directed by Jeff Hutchen and Derek Goldman, David Strathairn Attending
SR., directed by Chris Smith
SYNECDOCHE, NEW YORK, directed by Charlie Kaufman (In Celebration of 30 Years of Sony Pictures Classics)
WHITE NOISE, directed by Noah Baumbach
WILDCAT, directed by Melissa Lesh and Trevor Beck Frost
WOMEN TALKING, directed by Sarah Polley
THE WONDER, directed by Sebastián Lelio
“This year’s festival program is filled with opportunities for exploration and discovery,” said Montclair Film Artistic Director Tom Hall. “We look forward to seeing our patrons embrace their curiosity as they come together and join us in celebrating the work of these wonderful filmmakers.”
The 2022 Montclair Film Festival Program
OPENING NIGHT FILM
GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY directed by Rian Johnson
CLOSING NIGHT FILM
SHE SAID, directed by Maria Schrader
FICTION CENTERPIECE
THE GOOD NURSE, directed by Tobias Lindholm
DOCUMENTARY CENTERPIECE
PATRICK AND THE WHALE, directed by Mark Fletcher
BREAKTHROUGH
THE INSPECTION, directed by Elegance Bratton
SPECIAL SCREENING
THE WHALE, directed by Darren Aronofsky
2022 TRIBUTE
AN EVENING WITH DANIEL CRAIG + STEPHEN COLBERT
FEATURE FILMS
11 MINUTES, directed by Jeff Zimbalist
AFGHAN DREAMERS, directed by David Greenwald
AFTERSUN, directed by Charlotte Wells
ALL THAT BREATHES, directed by Shaunak Sen
ALL THE BEAUTY AND THE BLOODSHED, directed by Laura Poitras
AMERICAN PAIN, directed by Darren Foster
ARMAGEDDON TIME, directed by James Gray
BAD AXE, directed by David Siev BANDED TOGETHER: THE BOYS FROM GLEN ROCK HIGH, directed by Barry Rubinow BROKER, directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda CLOSE, directed by Lukas Dhont
CORSAGE, directed by Marie Kreutzer
DEVOTION, directed by JD Dillard
EO, directed by Jerzy Skolimowski
EVA’S PROMISE, directed by Steve McCarthy
THE FIVE DEVILS, directed by Léa Mysius
FRAMING AGNES, directed by Chase Joynt GOOD NIGHT OPPY, directed by Ryan White
HANNAH HA HA, directed by Jordan Tetewsky and Joshua Pikovsky HOLY SPIDER, directed by Ali Abbasi
HOME IS SOMEWHERE ELSE, directed by Carlos Hagerman and Jorge Villalobos
HUNT, directed by Lee Jung-jae I LIKE IT HERE, directed by Ralph Arlyck (WORLD PREMIERE)
IN HER HANDS, directed by Tamana Ayazi and Marcel Mettelsiefen
THE INTEGRITY OF JOSEPH CHAMBERS, directed by Robert Machoian IS THAT BLACK ENOUGH FOR YOU?!?, directed by Elvis Mitchell
LINOLEUM, directed by Colin West
A LOT OF NOTHING, directed by Mo McRae LOUIS ARMSTRONG’S BLACK AND BLUES, directed by Sacha Jenkins
NANNY, directed by Nikyatu Jusu THE NOVELIST’S FILM, directed by Hong Sangsoo
OF MEDICINE AND MIRACLES, directed by Ross Kauffman
ONE FINE MORNING, directed by Mia Hansen-Løve
THE PICTURE TAKER, directed by Phil Bertelsen
THE POLITICAL EDUCATION OF MAGGIE LAUTERER (1996), directed by Louis Alvarez, Andy Kolker, and Paul Stekler
R.M.N, directed by Cristian Mungiu
RELATIVE, directed by Tracey Arcabasso Smith
REMEMBER THIS, directed by Jeff Hutchens and Derek Goldman
RETROGRADE, directed by Matthew Heineman
THE RETURN OF TANYA TUCKER– FEATURING BRANDI CARLILE, directed by Kathlyn Horan
RETURN TO SEOUL, directed byDavy Chou
THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW (1975), directed by Jim Sharman SMOKING CAUSES COUGHING, directed by Quentin Dupieux
SR,, directed by Chris Smith SUBJECT, directed by Camilla Hall and Jennifer Tiexiera SYNECDOCHE, NEW YORK, directed by Charlie Kaufman (In Celebration of 30 Years of Sony Pictures Classics)
TURN EVERY PAGE- THE ADVENTURES OF ROBERT CARO AND ROBERT GOTTLIEB, directed by Lizzie Gottlieb
UNFINISHED BUSINESS, directed by Alison Klayman
THE UNKNOWN COUNTRY, directed by Morrisa Maltz
THE VOLCANO: RESCUE FROM WHAKAARI, directed by Rory Kennedy
WALK UP, directed by Hong Sangsoo
WHEN MEN WERE MEN, directed by Aidan Dick and Izzi Rojas
WHITE NOISE, directed by Noah Baumbach
WILDCAT, directed by Melissa Lesh and Trevor Beck Frost WOMEN TALKING, directed by Sarah Polley
THE WONDER, directed by Sebastián Lelio
THE YOUTUBE EFFECT, directed by Alex Winter
THE STORYTELLER SERIES, PRESENTED BY AUDIBLE
IN CONVERSATION:
Jeffrey Cranor and Joseph FinkNew Audible Original podcast UNLICENSED from the creators of WELCOME TO NIGHT VALE
IN CONVERSATION:
Huma Abedin + Zain Asher
IN CONVERSATION:
WHAT’S THE STORY WITH DISINFORMATION?
Presented in partnership with Craig Newmark Philanthropies
StorySLAM
MOVIEGOER MEMORIES: STORIES FROM THE SEATED SIDE OF THE SILVER SCREEN!
IN CONVERSATION:
Don Katz and Marcus Samuelsson: The Power of Food, Words, and A SEAT AT THE TABLE
SHORT FILMS
THE ACT OF COMING OUT, Alexandra Stergiou
ALL WILL BECOME CLEAR AT THE POINT OF CONTACT, directed by Casimir Nozkowski
ANASTASIA, directed by Sarah McCarthy
ANTIQUE FAILURE, directed by Carter Cavanaugh
AT LITTLE WHEELIE THREE DAYS AGO, directed by Andrew Stephen Lee
BENDIX: SITE UNSEEN, directed by Anthony Scalia
BETTE, directed by Mary Dauterman
BETWEEN TWO WORLDS, directed by Jax Weiner
BLUE, directed by Robert Petrie
CANARY, directed by Pierre-Hugues Dallaire and Benoit Therriault
CARICATURE CARL, directed by Ross Stern
CHOICES, directed by Erica Rose
CLONE, directed by Ryan M. Kennedy
DEAR MAMA…, directed by Winter Dunn
DEERFOOT OF THE DIAMOND, directed by Lance Edmands
DEERWOODS DEATHTRAP, directed by James P. Gannon
DON’T YOU GO NOWHERE, directed by Bryan Poyser
EAT IT UP, directed by Samantha Givone
EMPIRE OF MY MELODIOUS MIND, directed by Jeannette Louie
ESPERANZA, directed by Shruti Parekh
FAVORITE DAUGHTER, directed by Dana Reilly
FIVE SONG TOUR, directed by Chloe Jury-Fogel
THE FLAGMAKERS, directed by Cynthia Wade and Sharon Liese
FOR LOVE AND LEGACY, directed by A.K. Sandhu
FOR THE BEES, directed by Chloë Fitzmaurice
GOING HOME, directed byTyler Markham
GREEN WATER, directed by Carlos Estrada
GROOVY RUDY MEETS HER MATCH, directed by Zachary Abbruscato
HEART LAND, directed by Lauren Ciaravalli
HERCULES, directed by Alec Palumbo
HIJO, directed by Oscar Perez-Chairez
HOT TODDY, directed by Mary Sette
I ESCAPED A CHINESE INTERNMENT CAMP, directed by Anthony Del Col
IF YOU WERE ME, directed by Ingrid Veninger
I’M LOSING YOU, directed by Courtney Sposato, Mark Sposato
IN THE BUBBLE WITH JAIME, directed by Emily Harrold
IRON SHARPENS IRON, directed by John Gallen
LAST DAYS OF AUGUST, directed by Robert Machoian
LILY’S MIRROR, directed by Linnea Frye, Adam Pinney
LOVE WITHOUT PAROLE, directed by Greg Womble
MILLIE MOON, directed by Kirsty O’Donnell
MY DARLING ANGEL, directed by Joe Pietropaolo
MY SUMMER VACATION, directed by Kelly O’Sullivan
NEIGHBOUR ABDI, directed by Douwe Dijkstra
NO GOOD DEED, directed by Jay Kay
ON YOUR BEHALF, directed by Ana Garcia Rico
THE F-WORD, directed by Alex Cannon, Paul Cannon
A PLACE ON THE EDGE OF BREATH, directed by Veronica Rutledge
EL PORTON, directed by Jose Saborio
SEASONS, directed by Gabriella Canal, Michael Fearon
A SHORE AWAY (L’AUTRE RIVE), directed by Gaëlle Graton
SIERRA, directed by Sander Joon
THE SOCIAL CHAMELEON, directed by Alex Ross
SWEAT OF HIS COW, directed by John Stuart Wildman, Alan Smithee
A TASTE OF CHINA, directed by Adam Chhour
TELL ME SOMETHING I DON’T KNOW, directed by Neal Suresh Mulani
TENDER EARS, directed by Jasmine Wang and Danny Monico
TIMELESS LOVE, directed by Breton Tyner-Bryan
TOMARO, directed by Kimberly Cecchini
TRUST EXERCISES, directed by Sarah Friedland
URSULA, directed by: Hannah Heller
VALENTINE, directed by Beck Kitsis and Chris McNabb WARSHA, directed by Dania Bdeir
WAVES, directed by Natalie Gee
WE ARE SUNS, directed by Sam Spencer
WE SHOULD GET DINNER!, directed by Eliza Jiménez Cossio and Lexi Tannenholtz
WHILE MORTALS SLEEP, directed by Alex Fofonoff
WHILING, directed by Evan Jonigkeit
ABOUT MONTCLAIR FILM
Montclair Film, a non-profit, tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organization connects filmmakers from around the region and world with audiences by presenting films and year-round programs that engage, educate, and entertain through the power of visual storytelling. The eleventh annual Montclair Film Festival, presented by Investors Bank, will take place from October 21-30, 2022. The Storyteller Series is presented by our official audio sponsor, Audible. We are grateful for generous support from Craig Newmark Philanthropies; Hackensack Meridian Health, and Compass Real Estate. Additional support is provided by American Express Foundation, Chubb; Horizon Foundation for New Jersey; The Montclair Center BID; The Nature Conservancy; and RBC Wealth Management. We are also grateful for our partners The Bravitas Foundation, Coldwell Banker Realty, Phiphen Studios, Winston & Strawn, and Spiro Harrison. All programs are made possible with funds from the New Jersey Department of State, Division of Travel and Tourism, as well as the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts,.Montclair Film provides unique and meaningful ways to engage with diverse, creative, and sophisticated audiences and seeks sponsors for its signature spring film festival and other year-round programs that attract more than 46,000 annual attendees and generate more than 750 million media impressions yearly. For more information about Montclair Film, visit www.MontclairFilm.org.