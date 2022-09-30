Today, Montclair Film announced its full program for the 2022 Montclair Film Festival, featuring over 130 films, events, parties, and conversations for the festival’s 11th edition.

In Competition

Each year, the Montclair Film Festival presents juried awards to films in four categories; Documentary, Fiction, Future/ Now, which seeks to support emerging voices in independent filmmaking with The Mark Urman Award, a $5,000 cash prize to help support & encourage future work for the winning filmmaker, and New Jersey Films, which focuses on non-fiction filmmaking from New Jersey artists.

This year’s Documentary Film Competition features are ALL THAT BREATHES, directed Shaunak Sen, ALL THE BEAUTY AND THE BLOODSHED, directed by Laura Poitras, LOUIS ARMSTRONG’S BLACK & BLUES, directed by Sacha Jenkins, RETROGRADE, directed by Matthew Heineman, and THE VOLCANO: RESCUE FROM WHAKAARI, directed by Rory Kennedy. These films will be competing for the Bruce Sinofsky Award, named in honor of the late Montclair resident and non-fiction filmmaker Bruce Sinofsky.

This year’s Fiction Film Competition features are AFTERSUN, directed by Charlotte Wells, CORSAGE, directed by Marie Kreutzer, EO, directed by Jerzy Skolimowski, HOLY SPIDER, directed by Ali Abbasi, and R.M.N, directed by Cristian Mungiu.

This year’s New Jersey Films Competition features are BANDED TOGETHER: THE BOYS FROM GLEN ROCK HIGH, directed by Barry Rubinow, HOME IS SOMEWHERE ELSE, directed by Carlos Hagerman, Jorge Villalobos, OF MEDICINE AND MIRACLES, directed by Ross Kauffman, RELATIVE, directed by Tracey Arcabasso Smith, and THE YOUTUBE EFFECT, directed by Alex Winter.

Each year, the Montclair Film Festival presents awards to short films in three juried categories; Documentary, Fiction, and New Jersey Films.

The 2022 Documentary Shorts Competition features ANASTASIA, directed by Sarah McCarthy, FAVORITE DAUGHTER, directed by Dana Reilly, FOR LOVE AND LEGACY, directed by A.K. Sandhu, and NEIGHBOUR ABDI, directed by Douwe Dijkstra.

The 2022 Fiction Shorts Competition features AT LITTLE WHEELIE THREE DAYS AGO, directed by Andrew Stephen Lee, CHOICES, directed by Erica Rose, DEAR MAMA…, directed by Winter Dunn, IF YOU WERE ME, directed by Ingrid Veninger, A SHORE AWAY (L’AUTRE RIVE), directed by Gaëlle Graton, WARSHA, directed by Dania Bdeir.

The 2022 New Jersey Shorts Competition features BENDIX: SITE UNSEEN, directed by Anthony Scalia, DEERWOODS DEATHTRAP, directed by James P. Gannon, EMPIRE OF MY MELODIOUS MIND, directed by Jeannette Louie, FIVE SONG TOUR, directed by Chloe Jury-Fogel, HEART LAND, directed by Lauren Ciaravalli, I’M LOSING YOU, directed by Courtney Sposato, Mark Sposato, SEASONS, directed Gabriella Canal, Michael Fearon.

The David Carr Award for Truth In Filmmaking

Each year, the Montclair Film Festival honors the legacy of New York Times reporter and longtime Montclair resident David Carr by presenting an award to an outstanding film that honors Mr. Carr’s passion for the truth and his commitment to great journalism. This year, The David Carr Award for Truth in Filmmaking is awarded to SHE SAID, directed by Maria Schrader. By granting this award, the festival honors SHE SAID’s deeply affecting look at how the meticulous process of great reporting can create seismic change by giving voice to those who seek to challenge the powerful.

Storyteller Series, Presented by Audible

Montclair Film Festival is proud to collaborate with Audible to present our annual Storyteller Series. This year’s lineup features several special events that bring the power of storytelling to MFF audiences, including

IN CONVERSATION:

Jeffrey Cranor and Joseph Fink: New Audible Original podcast UNLICENSED from the creators of WELCOME TO NIGHT VALE

Jeffrey Cranor and Joseph Fink, the creators of the hit podcast WELCOME TO NIGHT VALE, are back with a new Audible Original podcast that continues their tradition of revolutionizing scripted storytelling in audio. UNLICENSED, a detective noir set in the outskirts of Los Angeles, finds Cranor and Fink teaming up on the first new audio series they’ve created since WELCOME TO NIGHT VALE launched over a decade ago. Join as the duo discusses their unique approach to creating in the audio space, and the art of bringing dialogue, tone, and atmosphere together to invent a universe for the listener.

Moderated by Audible producer Ann Heppermann.

Saturday, October 22, 2:00 PM, The Wellmont

IN CONVERSATION:

Huma Abedin + Zan Asher

The Montclair Film festival welcomes author and political strategist Huma Abedin (BOTH/AND: A LIFE IN MANY WORLDS) and author and CNN International Anchor Zain Asher (WHERE THE CHILDREN TAKE US) in conversation to discuss their books and the relationships between their stories. As the children of immigrants from different nations in conflict, the pair have faced loss and change with resilience. Their work speaks to the inclusive communities we build for ourselves, and the inner strength required to become leading voices in their respective fields. Join us for this fascinating conversation as part of the 2022 Storyteller Series at The Montclair Film Festival.

Sunday, October 23, at 12:00 PM at Montclair Kimberly Academy Upper School

IN CONVERSATION:

WHAT’S THE STORY WITH DISINFORMATION?

As America heads toward the midterm elections, the nation continues to confront multiple challenges in the media landscape that threaten our ability to make informed choices about those who seek to represent us. In a landscape filled with disinformation and escalating pressure on the media to properly frame the national and global conversation, how can we know what’s fact and what’s fiction when the truth itself has been politicized? Join our esteemed panel of journalists as they discuss the fractured landscape of the truth, and what we can do to piece it back together.

Moderated by Brian Stelter, Panelists include Jonathan Alter and Chris Krebs, with further panelists to be announced.

Sunday, October 23, 3:30 PM, Montclair Kimberley Academy Upper School

Presented in partnership with Craig Newmark Philanthropies

StorySLAM

MOVIEGOER MEMORIES: STORIES FROM THE SEATED SIDE OF THE SILVER SCREEN!

Montclair Film is proud to bring our beloved StorySLAM program to the MFF! Join us for an evening of stories and surprises, as members of our community and special guests gather to tell us stories about a theme that’s near and dear to our hearts: MOVIEGOER MEMORIES: STORIES FROM THE SEATED SIDE OF THE SILVER SCREEN! All of the magic and indignity of the cinema will be on full display as our storytellers recount all the ways they have enjoyed the movies! To register as a storyteller, visit montclairfilm.org or just grab a ticket to enjoy the show!

Wednesday, October 26, 7:30 PM, Clairidge 2



IN CONVERSATION:

Don Katz and Marcus Samuelsson: The Power of Food, Words, and a “Seat at the Table”

Storytelling, community and food have always gone hand in hand. Join Audible Founder, author, and Montclair native Don Katz and acclaimed chef and restaurateur Marcus Samuelsson for a lively conversation about bringing people together through the power of food and words. They will discuss Don’s creation of a vital storytelling company that uses words to inspire and entertain and Marcus’s elevation of food to nourish and invigorate at his restaurants worldwide. Together they have a shared commitment to catalyze rebirth in Newark, NJ – home to Audible’s headquarters, Marcus’s restaurant Marcus B&P, and Audible’s nationally recognized program Newark Working Kitchens, which has provided meals to more than 10,000 Newark residents. Don and Marcus will also discuss Marcus’s upcoming Audible Original, SEAT AT THE TABLE, which brings listeners into some of the most iconic American restaurants of our time.

Thursday, October 27, 7:30 PM, Montclair Kimberley Academy Upper School

HIGHLIGHT SCREENINGS

The Montclair Film Festival highlights several highly anticipated films in our program. This year’s program includes:

ARMAGEDDON TIME, directed by James Gray

BROKER, directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda

GOOD NIGHT OPPY, directed by Ryan White

DEVOTION, directed by JD Dillard

I LIKE IT HERE, directed by Ralph Arlyck (World Premiere)

IS THAT BLACK ENOUGH FOR YOU?!?, directed by Elvis Mitchell

ONE FINE MORNING, directed by Mia Hansen-Løve

REMEMBER THIS, directed by Jeff Hutchen and Derek Goldman, David Strathairn Attending

SR., directed by Chris Smith

SYNECDOCHE, NEW YORK, directed by Charlie Kaufman (In Celebration of 30 Years of Sony Pictures Classics)

WHITE NOISE, directed by Noah Baumbach

WILDCAT, directed by Melissa Lesh and Trevor Beck Frost

WOMEN TALKING, directed by Sarah Polley

THE WONDER, directed by Sebastián Lelio

“This year’s festival program is filled with opportunities for exploration and discovery,” said Montclair Film Artistic Director Tom Hall. “We look forward to seeing our patrons embrace their curiosity as they come together and join us in celebrating the work of these wonderful filmmakers.”

The 2022 Montclair Film Festival Program

OPENING NIGHT FILM

GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY directed by Rian Johnson

CLOSING NIGHT FILM

SHE SAID, directed by Maria Schrader

FICTION CENTERPIECE

THE GOOD NURSE, directed by Tobias Lindholm



DOCUMENTARY CENTERPIECE



PATRICK AND THE WHALE, directed by Mark Fletcher

BREAKTHROUGH



THE INSPECTION, directed by Elegance Bratton

SPECIAL SCREENING



THE WHALE, directed by Darren Aronofsky

2022 TRIBUTE

AN EVENING WITH DANIEL CRAIG + STEPHEN COLBERT



FEATURE FILMS



11 MINUTES, directed by Jeff Zimbalist

AFGHAN DREAMERS, directed by David Greenwald

AFTERSUN, directed by Charlotte Wells

ALL THAT BREATHES, directed by Shaunak Sen

ALL THE BEAUTY AND THE BLOODSHED, directed by Laura Poitras

AMERICAN PAIN, directed by Darren Foster

ARMAGEDDON TIME, directed by James Gray

BAD AXE, directed by David Siev BANDED TOGETHER: THE BOYS FROM GLEN ROCK HIGH, directed by Barry Rubinow BROKER, directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda CLOSE, directed by Lukas Dhont

CORSAGE, directed by Marie Kreutzer

DEVOTION, directed by JD Dillard

EO, directed by Jerzy Skolimowski

EVA’S PROMISE, directed by Steve McCarthy

THE FIVE DEVILS, directed by Léa Mysius

FRAMING AGNES, directed by Chase Joynt GOOD NIGHT OPPY, directed by Ryan White

HANNAH HA HA, directed by Jordan Tetewsky and Joshua Pikovsky HOLY SPIDER, directed by Ali Abbasi

HOME IS SOMEWHERE ELSE, directed by Carlos Hagerman and Jorge Villalobos

HUNT, directed by Lee Jung-jae I LIKE IT HERE, directed by Ralph Arlyck (WORLD PREMIERE)

IN HER HANDS, directed by Tamana Ayazi and Marcel Mettelsiefen

THE INTEGRITY OF JOSEPH CHAMBERS, directed by Robert Machoian IS THAT BLACK ENOUGH FOR YOU?!?, directed by Elvis Mitchell

LINOLEUM, directed by Colin West

A LOT OF NOTHING, directed by Mo McRae LOUIS ARMSTRONG’S BLACK AND BLUES, directed by Sacha Jenkins

NANNY, directed by Nikyatu Jusu THE NOVELIST’S FILM, directed by Hong Sangsoo

OF MEDICINE AND MIRACLES, directed by Ross Kauffman

ONE FINE MORNING, directed by Mia Hansen-Løve

THE PICTURE TAKER, directed by Phil Bertelsen

THE POLITICAL EDUCATION OF MAGGIE LAUTERER (1996), directed by Louis Alvarez, Andy Kolker, and Paul Stekler

R.M.N, directed by Cristian Mungiu

RELATIVE, directed by Tracey Arcabasso Smith

REMEMBER THIS, directed by Jeff Hutchens and Derek Goldman

RETROGRADE, directed by Matthew Heineman

THE RETURN OF TANYA TUCKER– FEATURING BRANDI CARLILE, directed by Kathlyn Horan

RETURN TO SEOUL, directed byDavy Chou

THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW (1975), directed by Jim Sharman SMOKING CAUSES COUGHING, directed by Quentin Dupieux

SR,, directed by Chris Smith SUBJECT, directed by Camilla Hall and Jennifer Tiexiera SYNECDOCHE, NEW YORK, directed by Charlie Kaufman (In Celebration of 30 Years of Sony Pictures Classics)

TURN EVERY PAGE- THE ADVENTURES OF ROBERT CARO AND ROBERT GOTTLIEB, directed by Lizzie Gottlieb

UNFINISHED BUSINESS, directed by Alison Klayman

THE UNKNOWN COUNTRY, directed by Morrisa Maltz

THE VOLCANO: RESCUE FROM WHAKAARI, directed by Rory Kennedy

WALK UP, directed by Hong Sangsoo

WHEN MEN WERE MEN, directed by Aidan Dick and Izzi Rojas

WHITE NOISE, directed by Noah Baumbach

WILDCAT, directed by Melissa Lesh and Trevor Beck Frost WOMEN TALKING, directed by Sarah Polley

THE WONDER, directed by Sebastián Lelio

THE YOUTUBE EFFECT, directed by Alex Winter

THE STORYTELLER SERIES, PRESENTED BY AUDIBLE



IN CONVERSATION:

Jeffrey Cranor and Joseph FinkNew Audible Original podcast UNLICENSED from the creators of WELCOME TO NIGHT VALE

IN CONVERSATION:

Huma Abedin + Zain Asher

IN CONVERSATION:

WHAT’S THE STORY WITH DISINFORMATION?

Presented in partnership with Craig Newmark Philanthropies

StorySLAM

MOVIEGOER MEMORIES: STORIES FROM THE SEATED SIDE OF THE SILVER SCREEN!

IN CONVERSATION:

Don Katz and Marcus Samuelsson: The Power of Food, Words, and A SEAT AT THE TABLE



SHORT FILMS



THE ACT OF COMING OUT, Alexandra Stergiou ALL WILL BECOME CLEAR AT THE POINT OF CONTACT, directed by Casimir Nozkowski

ANASTASIA, directed by Sarah McCarthy

ANTIQUE FAILURE, directed by Carter Cavanaugh

AT LITTLE WHEELIE THREE DAYS AGO, directed by Andrew Stephen Lee

BENDIX: SITE UNSEEN, directed by Anthony Scalia

BETTE, directed by Mary Dauterman

BETWEEN TWO WORLDS, directed by Jax Weiner

BLUE, directed by Robert Petrie

CANARY, directed by Pierre-Hugues Dallaire and Benoit Therriault

CARICATURE CARL, directed by Ross Stern

CHOICES, directed by Erica Rose

CLONE, directed by Ryan M. Kennedy

DEAR MAMA…, directed by Winter Dunn

DEERFOOT OF THE DIAMOND, directed by Lance Edmands

DEERWOODS DEATHTRAP, directed by James P. Gannon

DON’T YOU GO NOWHERE, directed by Bryan Poyser

EAT IT UP, directed by Samantha Givone

EMPIRE OF MY MELODIOUS MIND, directed by Jeannette Louie

ESPERANZA, directed by Shruti Parekh

FAVORITE DAUGHTER, directed by Dana Reilly

FIVE SONG TOUR, directed by Chloe Jury-Fogel

THE FLAGMAKERS, directed by Cynthia Wade and Sharon Liese

FOR LOVE AND LEGACY, directed by A.K. Sandhu

FOR THE BEES, directed by Chloë Fitzmaurice

GOING HOME, directed byTyler Markham

GREEN WATER, directed by Carlos Estrada

GROOVY RUDY MEETS HER MATCH, directed by Zachary Abbruscato

HEART LAND, directed by Lauren Ciaravalli

HERCULES, directed by Alec Palumbo

HIJO, directed by Oscar Perez-Chairez

HOT TODDY, directed by Mary Sette

I ESCAPED A CHINESE INTERNMENT CAMP, directed by Anthony Del Col

IF YOU WERE ME, directed by Ingrid Veninger

I’M LOSING YOU, directed by Courtney Sposato, Mark Sposato

IN THE BUBBLE WITH JAIME, directed by Emily Harrold

IRON SHARPENS IRON, directed by John Gallen

LAST DAYS OF AUGUST, directed by Robert Machoian

LILY’S MIRROR, directed by Linnea Frye, Adam Pinney

LOVE WITHOUT PAROLE, directed by Greg Womble

MILLIE MOON, directed by Kirsty O’Donnell

MY DARLING ANGEL, directed by Joe Pietropaolo

MY SUMMER VACATION, directed by Kelly O’Sullivan

NEIGHBOUR ABDI, directed by Douwe Dijkstra

NO GOOD DEED, directed by Jay Kay

ON YOUR BEHALF, directed by Ana Garcia Rico

THE F-WORD, directed by Alex Cannon, Paul Cannon

A PLACE ON THE EDGE OF BREATH, directed by Veronica Rutledge

EL PORTON, directed by Jose Saborio

SEASONS, directed by Gabriella Canal, Michael Fearon

A SHORE AWAY (L’AUTRE RIVE), directed by Gaëlle Graton

SIERRA, directed by Sander Joon

THE SOCIAL CHAMELEON, directed by Alex Ross

SWEAT OF HIS COW, directed by John Stuart Wildman, Alan Smithee

A TASTE OF CHINA, directed by Adam Chhour

TELL ME SOMETHING I DON’T KNOW, directed by Neal Suresh Mulani

TENDER EARS, directed by Jasmine Wang and Danny Monico

TIMELESS LOVE, directed by Breton Tyner-Bryan

TOMARO, directed by Kimberly Cecchini

TRUST EXERCISES, directed by Sarah Friedland

URSULA, directed by: Hannah Heller

VALENTINE, directed by Beck Kitsis and Chris McNabb WARSHA, directed by Dania Bdeir

WAVES, directed by Natalie Gee

WE ARE SUNS, directed by Sam Spencer

WE SHOULD GET DINNER!, directed by Eliza Jiménez Cossio and Lexi Tannenholtz

WHILE MORTALS SLEEP, directed by Alex Fofonoff

WHILING, directed by Evan Jonigkeit

ABOUT MONTCLAIR FILM

Montclair Film, a non-profit, tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organization connects filmmakers from around the region and world with audiences by presenting films and year-round programs that engage, educate, and entertain through the power of visual storytelling. The eleventh annual Montclair Film Festival, presented by Investors Bank, will take place from October 21-30, 2022. The Storyteller Series is presented by our official audio sponsor, Audible. We are grateful for generous support from Craig Newmark Philanthropies; Hackensack Meridian Health, and Compass Real Estate. Additional support is provided by American Express Foundation, Chubb; Horizon Foundation for New Jersey; The Montclair Center BID; The Nature Conservancy; and RBC Wealth Management. We are also grateful for our partners The Bravitas Foundation, Coldwell Banker Realty, Phiphen Studios, Winston & Strawn, and Spiro Harrison. All programs are made possible with funds from the New Jersey Department of State, Division of Travel and Tourism, as well as the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts,.Montclair Film provides unique and meaningful ways to engage with diverse, creative, and sophisticated audiences and seeks sponsors for its signature spring film festival and other year-round programs that attract more than 46,000 annual attendees and generate more than 750 million media impressions yearly. For more information about Montclair Film, visit www.MontclairFilm.org.