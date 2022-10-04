Awards Daily is proud to present this exclusive clip from the climate change documentary Invisible Demons. A Cannes 2021 premiere, the documentary illustrates filmmaker Rahul Jain’s return to Delhi to explore the dramatic consequences of India’s growing economy. Through stunning visuals, the film captures a city in crisis that magnifies our collective climate realities.

Told through striking images and eye-opening accounts from everyday citizens, Invisible Demons delivers a visceral and immersive journey through the stories of just a few of Delhi’s 30 million inhabitants fighting to survive. Invisible Demons offers a deeply experiential and new perspective on its subject: the clear and present climate reality. Jain engages the senses by directly stimulating our desire to live in a world with equitable access to clean air and water. Is it possible to imagine this future in Delhi, in India, or anywhere in the modern world?

Invisible Demons was produced by Iikka Vehkalahti and Heino Deckert and executive produced by Participant’s Jeff Skoll and Diane Weyermann; and Frank Lehmann.

Invisible Demons is now streaming exclusively on MUBI starting today.