In case you’ve missed it, horror films are having a moment in 2022.

Amongst the batch of critically acclaimed box office hits are two entries in an unlikely horror trilogy — A24’s X and its prequel Pearl. Stemming from the creative minds of writer/director Ti West and actress (and co-writer in the case of Pearl) Mia Goth, both films have surprised audiences with their unique take on the traditional horror film. Yes, they’re ultimately slasher flicks, but they’re also both celebrations of cinema itself. Perhaps that expansion into the mainstream and into broader themes helped horror dominate cinemas in 2022.

Or we’re just all really done with… everything?

“Horror is becoming more accessible to broader audiences. The concept of horror could be a turnoff for a lot of people, and now we’re just seeing it in more mainstream, serious offerings,” Pearl producer Peter Phok remarked. “With Pearl, I’m hearing about people who said, ‘Oh, I would never go see X, but I think I’m gonna see Pearl.’ That’s really exciting. It was our intent to make the films so radically different from one another but yet complimentary. But we still have the gore. You can’t make a slasher franchise without that.”

Pearl stars Mia Goth as the titular character, a young woman isolated on her family farm during the Spanish Flu epidemic in 1918. With her husband overseas fighting World War I, Pearl dreams of a world she’ll likely never experience: a great and glorious Hollywood career as a serious actress. West tells the story with a visual flair reminiscent of The Wizard of Oz or the great Douglas Sirk melodramas of the 1950s.

West and Goth wrote the Pearl screenplay before X went into production, which helped Goth inform her remarkable performance in X. When Phok first read the screenplay, he was taken aback by the extraordinary depth of character within this backstory. A24 quickly approved the film during X’s production, and the team rolled onto Pearl shortly after wrapping X. In doing so, they were able to find crew assistance from an entirely unexpected source: James Cameron’s Avatar: The Shape of Water crew on a break while filming in New Zealand.

“We were able to get this incredibly talented crew that worked with one of the greatest filmmakers of our generation. Ti spent the last number of years not making movies and honing his craft in the [television] series world. He felt really seasoned at the technical craft, because in the series world, you’re working at a very accelerated pace, very similar to that of independent films,” Phok explained. “So, he really brought that along with him into the production of X and followed through with Pearl to really push the technical skill set and have it on display. It’s very clear to me that the love of cinema is embedded into both films.”

Pearl explores that love of cinema through both the technical process of filmmaking and through the character of Pearl herself. In the film, Pearl auditions for a spot in a traveling chorus. The process sends the already fragile woman on a spiraling decent into madness. Pearl stands alone as a film, but it also enriches the experience of its companion piece X.

In X, we see Pearl as a terrifying, and terrifyingly sexual, creature within little disregard for human life. Pearl gives us the root of that instability.

“She’s an interesting character. We as a society can be very dismissive of older people, and we forget that they have lived a whole life before. It’s great going back 60 years and seeing her in her youth and in her heyday,” Phok shared. “It’s important too because she’s a product of her environment. What’s also very special about Pearl is that it’s set in 1918 during the Spanish flu. That’s an experience that we all can relate to: the themes of isolation, mental health, and dreaming for a brighter future.”

Whether or not that “brighter future” can be obtained within the X/Pearl world remains to be seen. West, Goth, and team are currently cooking up a third installment, MaXXXine, set in the world of 1985 Hollywood filmmaking. While audiences eagerly anticipate that take, many continue to warm up to West’s incredible vision in Pearl including one of the greatest filmmakers of all time, Martin Scorsese.

Scorsese recently went on the record as being a massive, and massively disturbed, fan of Pearl. His exact quote was, “I was enthralled, then disturbed, then so unsettled that I had trouble getting to sleep. But I couldn’t stop watching.”

Certainly A24, West, Goth, and Phok couldn’t be more thrilled to have that impact on one of their cinematic heroes.

“It’s one thing to know that he’s seen the film, but it’s another thing to have it so publicly out there that he’s a fan. He is a cinematic giant, so to have him appreciate the effort of what we’re putting out there. It’s really such a kind thing for him to do.”

Pearl is now playing in theaters.