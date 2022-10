Dame Angela Lansbury was nominated three times for an Oscar, in Gaslight, The Picture of Dorian Gray, and The Manchurian Candidate — all in the supporting category. She received an Honorary Oscar in 2014. She was also nominated for 16 Emmys, yet never won. She leaves behind quite the legacy, known by most for her work in Murder, She Wrote and Beauty and the Beast. She will be dearly missed.

