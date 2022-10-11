This week, we’re turning our eyes to the 2023 Emmy race at the Water Cooler. The halfway point of the 2023 Emmy cycle is fast approaching, and while we have a lot of prestige television to premiere, strong candidates already emerged. HBO’s House of the Dragon, ABC’s Abbott Elementary seem sure things at this point. What else lurks in the television wilds? Will the Television Academy again broadly embrace Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building? What will they make of FX’s The Bear, a half-hour drama series? Have any limited series debuted that will be remembered next year? Is one of them Five Days at Memorial? We ask these questions and more on today’s 2023 Emmy cycle catch-up podcast.

