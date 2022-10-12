Directors Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson will bring a fresh, stop-motion animated version of the classic Pinocchio tale to select theaters and Netflix this December. Awards Daily is proud to present a series of behind the scenes stills and scenes from the film, which looks amazing. Additionally, Netflix unveiled today a new poster.

Have a look after some detail on the cast and creative of this hotly anticipated holiday entry.

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Director: Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson

Writers: Guillermo del Toro and Patrick McHale

Producers: Guillermo del Toro, Lisa Henson (Jim Henson Company), Gary Ungar, Alex Bulkley, and Corey Campodonico (Shadow Machine)

Executive Producer: Jason Lust

Composer: Alexandre Desplat

Production Designer: Guy Davis

Co Production Designer: Curt Enderle

Art Director: Robert DeSue

Animation Supervisor: Brian Leif Hansen

Director of Photography: Frank Passingham

Director of Character Fabrication: Georgina Hayns

Editor: Ken Schretzmann ACE, Holly Klein

Cast: Gregory Mann, Ewan McGregor, David Bradley, Tilda Swinton, Christoph Waltz, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, Burn Gorman

Synopsis: Academy Award®-winning director Guillermo del Toro and award winning, stop-motion legend Mark Gustafson reimagine the classic Carlo Collodi tale of the fabled wooden boy with a whimsical tour de force that finds Pinocchio on an enchanted adventure that transcends worlds and reveals the life-giving power of love.