Thursday, October 13, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA – The Hollywood Critics Association has announced today that their inaugural HCA Creative Arts Awards will occur on Friday, February 17, 2023. Nominations are set to be revealed on the official HCA YouTube Channel and HCA App on December 8, 2022, beginning at 8am PT/11am ET.

“We are thrilled to announce our inaugural Creative Arts Awards, an event dedicated to celebrating those behind the scenes who don’t often get the level of recognition they deserve,” states HCA President Nikki Fowler. “We will be honoring creatives in casting, production, editing, and costume design, as well as two honorees with the Artisan Achievement Award and Artisan on the Rise Award, which were previously part of the HCA Film Awards. Since its inception, the HCA has made history as the most diverse group of critics in the country. The same empowering inclusivity present at our past award shows will resonate at this new exciting event alongside our talented group of critics who understand the power of their voices. HCA continues to celebrate true representation by honoring the most exceptional individuals that make up the film industry.”

The 2023 HCA Creative Arts Awards will feature the following 12 in-competition awards:

Best Casting Director

Best Cinematography

Best Costume Design

Best Editing

Best Hair & Make-Up

Best Marketing Campaign

Best Original Song

Best Production Design

Best Score

Best Sound

Best Stunts

Best Visual Effects

The 6th Annual HCA Film Awards, which celebrates the best of film from 2022, will take place in Los Angeles on Friday, February 24, 2023.

“After an unforgettable 2022 edition of our Film Awards, where we had the privilege of recognizing incredibly diverse artists and powerful films, the Hollywood Critics Association is eager to celebrate this year’s inspiring work and eclectic productions like never before,” adds HCA Vice President Nestor Bentancor. “The unprecedented success of the TV Awards was a resounding confirmation that celebrating a medium in two separate events allows the recipients to shine brighter under a dedicated spotlight while providing a more focused and enjoyable experience for those being honored and the public watching at home. Our audience continues to grow exponentially, so we’re excited to continue connecting nominated directors, actors, and writers with even more movie fans!”

Nominations voting by HCA Members will begin on December 6th, with ballots closing on the 13th at 9pm PT. The HCA Film Awards nominations will be revealed on the HCA’s Official YouTube Channel and HCA App on December 15, 2022, beginning at 8 am PT/11 am ET.

Final voting for the HCA Film Awards will commence on January 19, 2023, and end on January 26, 2023. The 6th Annual HCA Film Awards will include 19 in-competition and four honorary awards.

2023 HCA Film Awards Voting Timeline

Dec. 6, 2022 Nominations Voting Begins

Dec. 13, 2022 Nominations Voting Ends

Dec. 15, 2023 Nominations Announced

Jan. 19, 2023 Final Voting Begins

Jan. 26. 2023 Final Voting Ends

Feb. 24, 2023 The 2023 HCA Film Awards

A complete list of in-competition awards can be found below:

Best Action Film

Best Actor

Best Actress

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best Animated Film

Best Cast Ensemble

Best Comedy or Musical

Best Director

Best Documentary

Best First Feature

Best Horror Film

Best Independent Film

Best International Film

Best Original Screenplay

Best Picture

Best Short Film

Best Supporting Actor

Best Supporting Actress

Best Voice or Motion-Capture Performance

Please note the deadline to screen films and provide screeners to the HCA membership for awards consideration is Dec. 5, 2022.

Amongst the honorary awards announced later this year will be the HCA Spotlight Award and the return of the Trailblazer Award. For more information about the Hollywood Critics Association, please visit our website at www.HollywoodCriticsAssociation.com.

About The Hollywood Critics Association:

The Hollywood Critics Association was established in 2016 to highlight and elevate diverse and underrepresented voices within the world of entertainment criticism and journalism.

