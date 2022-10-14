The final cast change of Netflix’s prestige drama, The Crown, is here. The streamer debuted several pictures of the new actors, including Imelda Staunton as Elizabeth II, before its debut on November 9th.

The penultimate season kicks off during the 1990s when the 24-hour news cycle was burgeoning across the world. The divorce of Prince Charles and Princess Diana (played this year by Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki, respectively) was splashed across every tabloid across the world–not just the UK. It will be exciting to see how Peter Morgan’s drama is able to look back at the media obsession of one of the most photographed women in history.