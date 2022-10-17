Casting Society (CSA) today announced the television, theatre, short film and short form series nominees for the 38th Artios Awards, which honor the contribution of Casting Professionals in these categories. The winners will be revealed on Thursday, March 9, 2023, when the Artios Awards returns for an in-person gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. The annual celebration will also mark CSA’s 40th year.

Submissions for feature film nominees will open on November 1st and nominees will be announced on January 6, 2023. Honorees for the Hoyt Bowers Award For Excellence In Casting, Lynn Stalmaster Award For Career Achievement, Marion Dougherty New York Apple Award, Rosalie Joseph Humanitarian Award, and the Associate Casting Director Spotlight Award, will be presented that evening and honorees announced at a later date.

“We are so excited for the Artios Awards to take place in person after two years of it being virtual,” said Destiny Lilly, CSA President. “Casting directors are a small community and to be able to see each other in person to celebrate and toast each other will make for a very special evening. We all cannot wait!”

Netflix and HBO/HBO Max lead with 10 nominations, followed by Hulu and Apple TV+ each with five nominations. The full list of nominations are below.

FILM, NON-THEATRICAL RELEASE

BETTER NATE THAN EVER – Bernard Telsey, Bethany Knox, Pat Goodwin

DEEP WATER – Ellen Chenoweth, Tracy Kilpatrick (Location Casting), Susanne Scheel (Associate Casting Director)

THE ADAM PROJECT – Carmen Cuba, Tiffany Mak (Location Casting), Judith Sunga (Associate Casting Director)

THE HARDER THEY FALL – Victoria Thomas, Jo Edna Boldin (Location Casting)

TURNING RED – Kevin Reher, Natalie Lyon, Kate Hansen-Birnbaum (Associate Casting Director)

TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON – COMEDY

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY – Wendy O’Brien

GHOSTS – Elizabeth Barnes, Tannis Vallely, Andrea Kenyon (Location Casting), Randi Wells (Location Casting)

JULIA – Sharon Bialy, Gohar Gazazyan, Lisa Lobel (Location Casting), Angela Peri (Location Casting), Stacia Kimler (Associate Casting Director), Melissa Morris (Associate Casting Director)

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING – Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Destiny Lilly (Associate Casting Director)

RESERVATION DOGS – Angelique Midthunder, Jennifer Schwalenberg, Chris Freihofer (Location Casting), Stacey Rice (Associate Casting Director), Lisa Zambetti (Associate Casting Director)

THE SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS – Elizabeth Barnes, Jennifer Euston

TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON – DRAMA

KEVIN CAN F**K HIMSELF – Felicia Fasano, Rikki Gimelstob, Angela Peri (Location Casting), Lisa Lobel (Location Casting), Katie Lantz (Associate Casting Director)

PACHINKO – Mary Vernieu, Michelle Wade Byrd, Ko Iwagami (Location Casting), Corinne Clark (Location Casting), Jennifer Page (Location Casting)

THE GILDED AGE – Bernard Telsey, Adam Caldwell, Kristian Charbonier (Associate Casting Director)

WINNING TIME: THE RISE OF THE LAKERS DYNASTY – Francine Maisler, Kathy Driscoll-Mohler, Melissa Kostenbauder, Molly Rose (Associate Casting Director)

SEVERANCE – Rachel Tenner, Bess Fifer (Location Casting), Rick Messina (Associate Casting Director)

YELLOWJACKETS – Junie Lowry Johnson, Libby Goldstein, Corinne Clark (Location Casting), Jennifer Page (Location Casting), Josh Ropiequet (Associate Casting Director)

TELEVISION SERIES – COMEDY

BARRY – Sherry Thomas, Sharon Bialy, Stacia Kimler (Associate Casting Director)

HACKS – Jeanne McCarthy, Nicole Abellera Hallman, Anna Mayworm (Associate Casting Director)

TED LASSO – Theo Park

THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL – Cindy Tolan, Anne Davison (Associate Casting Director)

THE OTHER TWO – Allison Estrin, Henry Russell Bergstein, Jenn Gaw (Associate Casting Director), Dayna Katz (Associate Casting Director)

TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

BETTER CALL SAUL – Sharon Bialy, Sherry Thomas, Russel Scott, Marie K. McMaster (Location Casting), Alyssa Morris (Associate Casting Director)

EUPHORIA – Jessica Kelly, Mary Vernieu, Bret Howe, Jennifer Venditti (Location Casting)

OZARK – Alexa L. Fogel, Chase Paris (Location Casting), Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Kathryn Zamora-Benson (Associate Casting Director)

SUCCESSION – Avy Kaufman, Lilia Trapani (Location Casting), Harrison Nesbit (Associate Casting Director)

THE MORNING SHOW – Victoria Thomas

LIMITED SERIES

DOPESICK – Avy Kaufman, Erica Arvold (Location Casting), Scotty Anderson (Associate Casting Director), Dustin Presley (Associate Casting Director)

INVENTING ANNA – Linda Lowy, Henry Russell Bergstein, Allison Estrin, Jamie Castro, Simone Bär (Location Casting), Juliette Menager (Location Casting), Dayna Katz (Associate Casting Director)

MAID – Rachel Tenner, Corinne Clark (Location Casting), Jennifer Page (Location Casting), Rick Messina (Associate Casting Director)

THE DROPOUT – Jeanie Bacharach, Alison Goodman, Mark Rutman

THE STAIRCASE – Douglas Aibel, Tracy Kilpatrick (Location Casting), Matthew Glasner (Associate Casting Director), Blair Foster (Associate Casting Director)

LIVE TELEVISION PERFORMANCE, VARIETY OR SKETCH – COMEDY, DRAMA OR MUSICAL

ANNIE LIVE! – Bernard Telsey, Patrick Goodwin

THAT DAMN MICHAEL CHE – Erica A. Hart

THE G WORD WITH ADAM CONOVER – Lindsey Weissmueller, Chrissy Fiorilli-Ellington

TRUE STORY WITH ED & RANDALL – Melissa DeLizia

WOULD I LIE TO YOU? Mark Saks

CHILDREN’S PILOT AND SERIES (LIVE ACTION)

BUNK’D – Howard Meltzer, Biz Urban (Associate Casting Director)

NOGGIN KNOWS – Danielle Pretsfelder Demchick, Jennifer Treadwell, Monica Kelly

THE BABYSITTERS CLUB – Danielle Aufiero, Amber Horn, Tiffany Mak (Location Casting), Leigh Ann Smith (Associate Casting Director)

YOUNG DYLAN – Kim Coleman, Rhavynn Drummer (Associate Casting Director)

WARPED! – Nickole Doro, Shayna Sherwood, Devon Brady (Associate Casting Director), Jeremy Gordon (Associate Casting Director)

ANIMATED SERIES

BIG MOUTH – Julie Ashton

BOB’S BURGERS – Julie Ashton

CENTRAL PARK – Julie Ashton

FAMILY GUY – Christine Terry, Jackie Sollitto

RICK AND MORTY – Ruth Lambert, Robert McGee

REALITY SERIES

NAILED IT! – Ron Mare, Anna Sturgeon

QUEER EYE – Jessica Jorgensen, Danielle Gervais, Quinn Fegan, Natalie Pino, Pamela Vallarelli

RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE – Goloka Bolte, Ethan Petersen

SHARK TANK – Mindy Zemrak

TOP CHEF – Ron Mare, Heather Allyn

SHORT FILM

EL CARRITO – Emily Fleischer

THE F WORD – Rachel Reiss

MILK – Shakyra Dowling

NORTH STAR – Jeffrey Gafner

WE’RE TOO GOOD FOR THIS– Shakyra Dowling

SHORT FORM SERIES

BREAKWATER – Jeffrey Gafner

LOVE, DEATH + ROBOTS – Ivy Isenberg, Natasha Vincent (Location Casting)

STATE OF THE UNION – Kathleen Chopin, John Ort

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATER – COMEDY OR DRAMA

CHICKEN & BISCUITS – Erica A. Hart

CLYDE’S – Will Cantler, Karyn Casl, Destiny Lilly, Charlie Hano (Associate Casting Director)

FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE/WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF – Erica Jensen, Heidi Griffiths, Kate Murray

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE – Taylor Williams

TAKE ME OUT – Jim Carnahan, Jason Thinger (Associate Casting Director)

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATER – MUSICAL

CAROLINE OR CHANGE – Jim Carnahan, Jilian Cimini, Carrie Gardner, Stephen Kopel

COMPANY – Cindy Tolan, Nicholas Petrovich

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY – Jordan Thaler, Heidi Griffiths

MJ THE MUSICAL – Rachel Hoffman

THE MUSIC MAN – Craig Burns, Bernard Telsey, Rebecca Scholl

NEW YORK THEATER – COMEDY OR DRAMA

A CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD – David Caparelliotis

FAIRYCAKES – Adam Caldwell, Destiny Lilly, Charlie Hano (Associate Casting Director)

LETTERS OF SURESH – Karyn Casl, Destiny Lilly, Charlie Hano (Associate Casting Director)

PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC – Kelly Gillespie

THE DAUGHTER IN LAW – Stephanie Klapper

WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE – Will Cantler

WISH YOU WERE HERE – Karyn Casl

NEW YORK THEATER – MUSICAL

AMERICANO! A NEW MUSICAL – Michael Cassara

BLACK NO MORE – Kristian Charbonier, Rebecca Scholl

ORATORIO FOR LIVING THINGS – Henry Russell Bergstein

THE BEDWETTER – Rachel Hoffman, Charlie Hano (Associate Casting Director)

TREVOR – Tara Rubin, Merri Sugarman

WHISPER HOUSE – Tara Rubin, Peter Van Dam

REGIONAL THEATER

A CHRISTMAS CAROL – Jim Carnahan, Jason Thinger (Associate Casting Director)

BHANGIN’ IT A BHANGIN’ NEW MUSICAL – Erica Jensen, Paul Davis

BOB FOSSE’S DANCIN’ – Tara Rubin, Xavier Rubiano (Associate Casting Director)

BUG – JC Clementz

SCHOOL GIRLS: OR THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY – Lauren Port, Rachael Jimenez (Associate Casting Director)

LOS ANGELES THEATER

A CHRISTMAS CAROL – Jim Carnahan, Jilian Cimini, Jason Thinger (Associate Casting Director)

GOD OF CARNAGE – Michael Donovan, Richie Ferris

HEAD OVER HEELS – Ryan Bernard Tymensky

MAN OF GOD – Phyllis Schuringa

POWER OF SAIL – Phyllis Schuringa

SPECIAL THEATRICAL PERFORMANCE

CANDIDE – Stephanie Klapper

THE LIFE – Destiny Lilly, Charlie Hano (Associate Casting Director)

KISMET – Peter Van Dam

THE TAP DANCE KID – Craig Burns

THEATER TOURS

HADESTOWN – Duncan Stewart, Benton Whitley

MOULIN ROUGE – Jim Carnahan, Stephen Kopel, Alexandre Bleau (Associate Casting Director)

OKLAHOMA! – Taylor Williams

SIX THE MUSICAL – Tara Rubin, Peter Van Dam, Kevin Metzger-Timson (Associate Casting Director)

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD – Adam Caldwell, Destiny Lilly, Amelia McCarthy (Associate Casting Director)

For the television category, here are nominations by Network:

10 Netflix

10 HBO/HBO Max

5 Apple TV+

5 Hulu

2 ABC

2 AMC

2 Disney+

2 Fox

2 Nickelodeon

1 Adult Swim

1 Bravo

1 CBS

1 Disney Channel

1 Prime Video

1 Showtime

1 VH1

First held in 1985, the Artios Awards honors Casting Professionals in more than 20 different categories encompassing film, television and theatre. In addition, special honorees are selected for their contributions to the craft. Nominees and winners are voted on by members of the Casting Society

ABOUT CASTING SOCIETY

Casting Society (CSA) was founded in February of 1982 with the intention of establishing a recognized standard of professionalism in the casting field and providing its members with a support organization to further their goals and protect their common interests. CSA currently boasts close to 1,200 members. CSA casting directors and associate casting directors work around the world, with members based in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, Asia and Africa. CSA is a global resource for producers, directors and creative teams seeking casting professionals while promoting the image of casting directors and associate casting directors worldwide, engaging in a number of charitable activities and supporting its members by sharing important and helpful professional information. For more information on the Casting Society of America, please visit CastingSociety.co m.