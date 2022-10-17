The 5th edition of Film Fest 919 kicks off Wednesday, October 19, at Silverspot Cinema with Devotion, starring Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country, Creed III) and Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick). Set during the Korean War, this aerial war epic based on the bestselling book of the same name tells the inspirational true story of two elite US Navy fighter pilots who helped turn the tide in the most brutal battle in the Korean War: Jesse Brown, the first Black aviator in Navy history and his fellow fighter pilot and friend, Tom Hudner. Their heroic sacrifices and enduring friendship would ultimately make them the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen.

Film Fest 919 will also present the Horizon Award to director JD Dillard. The annual award recognizes an outstanding filmmaker whose work demonstrates both excellence in their craft and a breakthrough in their own artistry and body of work. Devotion recently received the Audience Award from Virginia’s Middleburg Film Festival.

Founded by Randi Emerman and Carol Marshall, Film Fest 919 gives North Carolina audiences the opportunity to see a broad array of awards-contending films from acclaimed narrative features, international films, and documentaries. Last year, festival audiences selected King Richard and C’Mon C’Mon as the best films to screen at the festival. Previous winners of the Audience Award include Nomadland, Parasite, and Capernaum.

The festival runs through Sunday, October 23, at Chapel Hill’s Silverspot Cinema and Lumina Theater. Tickets can be purchased at the festival’s web site.