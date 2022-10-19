We have a true contender for Live Action Short Film in Jefferson Stein’s Burros. The film has won the Audience Award at the Santa Fe Independent Film Festival and jury prizes at Arizona International Film Festival and the New York International Children’s Film Festival, respectively.

Burros takes place twenty miles from the Mexico border in Arizona, and the film centers on a young Indigenous girl who befriends a young, lost Latina migrant. It is a tale of how friendship runs deeper than politics, and how no young person should have to choose between safety and freedom.

The short film will screen next at the 25th annual Savannah Film Festival and the 27th Red Nation International Film Festival.