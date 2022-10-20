Today, Netflix released the full trailer and new poster for their upcoming World War I epic All Quiet on the Western Front. The German language film will serve as Germany’s submission for the International Feature category at the 95th Academy Awards, but early buzz from film festivals indicate that the film’s potential nominations could extend beyond that category. Judging solely from the trailer, cinematography, editing, sound, production design, and maybe direction (Edward Berger) seem to be in play.

Based on the 1929 novel by Erich Maria Remarque, All Quiet on the Western Front follows Paul Bäumer (Felix Kammerer) who lies about his age so that he can enlist alongside his friends, all of whom boast romanticized, patriotic notions of war. The reality of war quickly sets in as the soldiers’ minimal training jeopardizes their struggle to stay alive in the horrific trenches.

All Quiet on the Western Front is in select theaters now and will launch worldwide on Netflix on October 28.