Ever since I saw the first episode of CBS’ Ghosts, I have been drawn to Román Zaragoza’s Sasappis. Dying at a young age, Sas remains one of the more senior spirits of Woodstone Manor, so his fatigue at watching others is understood and, somehow, quite relatable. Zaragoza brings a patient wit to Sas, and we can all learn from his measured communication. With Ghosts deliver yet another strong season, Zaragoza is afforded an opportunity to bring balance and intelligence to a madcap manor.

Going into the sophomore season, we didn’t know a lot about Sas’ backstory. Showrunners Joe Port and Jose Wiseman skillfully don’t fork over all the details in season one, so we can learn and love these deceased folks more and more as time goes on. Unlike some of Sas’ comrades, there is no equivalent to Sas on the previous BBC series, and Zaragoza reveals what he loves about building a character from the ground up.

Zaragoza and I spoke before last night’s episode, “The Tree,” aired, and the episode is such a highlight for the him. He teased what he was excited for us to see as an audience, but episode four brought an emotional punch that I was not expecting of ready for. Zaragoza is an actor that we are still getting to know, but he is such an integral part to Ghosts’ stellar ensemble (best group of performers working on TV together, if you ask me).

Sas does think that he is smarter than everyone around him, but Zaragoza doesn’t make him arrogant–he would be intolerable if that choice was made. Maybe, even after all these years, he is guarded despite his circumstances. How thrilling it is to witness a performer volley so well with a dependable cast, but also shine in a genuine way. Whether it is a quick, playful jab at one of his housemates’ expense or breaking down a vulnerable wall, Sas gives us a dose of humanity and truth with every line or unspoken gesture.

Ghosts airs every week on CBS and episodes are available weekly on Paramount+.