SAVANNAH, GEORGIA — The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) today announces Entertainment Weekly’s Breaking Big honorees as well as additional honorees and guests for the 25th annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival, which will take place October 22–29, 2022.

The festival is once again partnering with Entertainment Weekly to host the Breaking Big Awards and Panel on Friday, Oct. 28. This year’s honorees include Vanessa Burghardt (Cha Cha Real Smooth), Madelyn Cline (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Outer Banks), Anna Diop (Nanny), Banks Repeta (Armageddon Time), and Ty Simpkins (The Whale), who will participate in an awards presentation and panel discussion moderated by Entertainment Weekly Executive Editor Clarissa Cruz. Entertainment Weekly editors will attend the festival and moderate select panels.

Additional honors will be presented to the following guests: Mia Goth will receive the Lumiere Award Tuesday, Oct. 25 prior to the screening of Pearl. Actor Jenna Ortega (The Fallout, Wednesday) will receive the Breakthrough Award Sunday, Oct. 23 prior to the screening of her film X. The inaugural Socially Conscious Cinema Award will be presented to Till actor Jal yn Hall, who portrays Emmett Till, and producer and co-writer Keith Beauchamp, whose life work has been committed to seeking justice for Emmett Till and honoring Mamie Till-Mobley. Hall and Beauchamp will attend the post-screening Q&A. The SCAD Savannah Film Festival is proud to devote this new annual honor to the actors who bring important characters to life onscreen, giving hope to people watching them, illustrating that representation through art and culture matters, and harnessing film’s power to change hearts and minds.

The following guests will attend and participate in Q&As after their films: actor Micheal Ward will attend Empire of Light Sunday, Oct. 23. Actors Aimee Carrero will attend The Menu, joining actor and Vanguard Award recipient Nicholas Hoult, writer Seth Reiss, and production designer Ethan Tobman (one of the festival’s Variety’s 10 Artisans to Watch honorees). Actors Judith Ivey, Sheila McCarthy, and Michelle McLeod will attend Women Talking on Friday, Oct. 28.

They join previously announced honorees Colson Baker (Machine Gun Kelly), who will be presented with the Discovery Award for Taurus; Kerry Condon, with the Distinguished Performance Award for The Banshees of Inisherin; JD Dillard, with the Rising Star Director Award for Devotion; Nicholas Hoult, with the Vanguard Award for The Menu; Ron Howard, with the Lifetime Achievement in Directing Award for Thirteen Lives; Jonathan Majors, with the Spotlight Award for Devotion; Janelle Monáe, with the Spotlight Award for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery; Jeremy Pope, with the Distinguished Performance Award for The Inspection; Sandy Powell, with the Variety Creative Impact Award in Costume Design for her distinguished career and new film Living; Eddie Redmayne, with the Virtuoso Award for The Good Nurse; Henry Selick, with the Outstanding Achievement in Animation Award for Wendell & Wild; and Sadie Sink, with the Rising Star Award for The Whale.

About the SCAD Savannah Film Festival

Celebrating its 25th year, the SCAD Savannah Film Festival and its competitions provide SCAD students with opportunities as unique as the selected films. This year, the festival received more than 1,700 submissions for the competition series. During the festival, students from every academic discipline connect with leaders from the entertainment industry through master classes, coffee talks, lectures, workshops, and panel discussions. Presented each year in Savannah, a premier film hub in the Southeast, the festival promotes quality movies produced by independent and studio filmmakers.

About SCAD: The University for Creative Careers

SCAD is a private, nonprofit, accredited university, offering more than 100 graduate and undergraduate degree programs across locations in Atlanta and Savannah, Georgia; Lacoste, France; and online via SCADnow.

SCAD enrolls more than 16,000 undergraduate and graduate students from more than 120 countries. The future-minded SCAD curriculum engages professional-level technology and myriad advanced learning resources, affording students opportunities for internships, professional certifications, and real-world assignments with corporate partners through SCADpro, the university’s renowned research lab and prototype generator. SCAD is No. 1 in the U.S., according to Art & Object’s 2023 Best Art Schools ranking, with additional top rankings for degree programs in interior design, architecture, film, fashion, digital media, and more. Career success is woven into every fiber of the university, resulting in a superior alumni employment rate. For the past five years, 99% of SCAD graduates were employed, pursuing further education, or both within 10 months of graduation. SCAD provides students and alumni with ongoing career support through personal coaching, alumni programs, a professional presentation studio, and more. For more information, visit scad.edu

About the SCAD School of Film and Acting

With resources that rival Hollywood studios, award-winning professors, stunning locations, a professionally run casting office, and stellar film and television festivals, the SCAD School of Film and Acting is the ideal place to launch into the film and television industry. The SCAD film and television, performing arts, production design, and sound design programs prepare students to command roles onstage and on screen through films, live performances, TV sitcoms, dramatic series, music videos, commercials, and more.

SCAD is making a significant investment in the futures of the SCAD School of Film and Acting, the SCAD School of Animation and Motion, and the SCAD School of Creative Technology, building a Hollywood-style film backlot and two state-of-the-art extended reality LED volumes in Savannah and Atlanta for virtual productions. As its phased expansion is completed, Savannah Film Studios will be the largest, most comprehensive university film studio complex in the U.S. These facilities will further SCAD’s tremendous impact on the film and television industry in Georgia and beyond, producing the next generation of creative leaders in film, TV, digital media, and more.