Napa Valley, CA (October 24, 2022) – The Napa Valley Film Festival (NVFF) proudly announces its NVFF 2022 Film, Food and Wine Showcase programming and honors, to take place at The Culinary Institute of America (CIA) at Copia on November 10 – 13 featuring a curated group of 2022 films and honoree tributes that celebrate artistic achievement and brings to Napa some of this year’s most talked about films and performances. Tickets go on sale today for the four-day showcase, which will include special culinary events created by the CIA taking place in tandem with four special screenings, celebrating the food and wine culture evoked in each film. Additional films and Q&A’s will also join the lineup.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled about the 2022 NVFF Film, Food and Wine Showcase nor prouder of our team of dedicated board directors, our partners at The CIA at Copia, and our showcase team. This marks our post-COVID return to multi-day events that connect our community with storytellers and will serve as a prelude to the 2023 Napa Valley Film Festival. We’ve worked extremely hard to curate a diverse program that will undoubtedly deliver an exciting and fun-filled weekend of amazing films, food, wine and actor honorees,” said Cinema Napa Valley (CNV) chair Rick Garber.

“Food has long played a central role in film,” said Thomas Bensel, managing director for the CIA’s California campuses. “Teaming up with the NVFF for the 2022 Film, Food and Wine Showcase gives us an opportunity to celebrate these incredible stories and artists with meals inspired by them. Each event will have its own unique flavor, and guests are in for something truly special.”

NVFF 2022 Film, Food and Wine Showcase: Film, Honoree and Culinary Line-up:

Location: The CIA at Copia, 500 1 st Street, Napa, CA

Thursday, November 10

6:00 p.m. “Cha Cha Real Smooth,” written and directed by Cooper Raiff

Intro, Q&A and tribute following film with Cooper Raiff

Synopsis: Fresh out of college and without a clear life path going forward, 22-year-old Andrew (Cooper Raiff) is stuck back at home with his family in New Jersey. But if there’s one thing that belongs on his nonexistent résumé, it’s how to get a party started, which lands him the perfect job of motivational dancing at the bar and bat mitzvahs for his younger brother’s classmates. When Andrew befriends a local mom, Domino (Dakota Johnson), and her daughter, Lola (Vanessa Burghardt), he finally discovers a future he wants – even if it might not be his own.

8:15 p.m. Reception celebrating “Cha Cha Real Smooth” and Cooper Raiff

Friday, November 11

6:00 p.m. “Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend,” written and directed by Bobby Moresco

(US Premiere)

Intro, Q&A and tribute following film with Frank Grillo

Synopsis: Featuring Oscar® winners Mira Sorvino and the screenwriter of “Crash,” this thrilling, high-speed biopic tells the story of genius auto inventor Ferruccio Lamborghini (Frank Grillo, “Captain America” and “The Purge” franchises, “Kingdom,” “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” and “Boss Level”). All his life Ferruccio has dreamed of beating his longtime rival Enzo Ferrari (Gabriel Byrne, “War of the Worlds”)—and the upcoming Geneva grand prix could be his chance to blow past Ferrari for good. But can Ferruccio get his untested vehicle prepped for victory with the competition just months away? The race is on!

8:15 p.m. Dinner celebrating “Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend” and honorees Luis Guzmán and Laura Dern

Saturday, November 12

2:30 p.m. “The Son,” written by Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller and directed by Florian Zeller

Synopsis: A drama that follows a family as it struggles to reunite after falling apart. “The Son” centers on Peter (Hugh Jackman), whose hectic life with his infant and new partner Beth (Vanessa Kirby) is upended when his ex-wife Kate (Laura Dern) appears with their son Nicholas (Zan McGrath), who is now a teenager. The young man has been missing from school for months and is troubled, distant, and angry. Peter strives to take care of Nicholas as he would have liked his own father to have taken care of him while juggling work, his and Beth’s new son, and the offer of his dream position in Washington. However, by reaching for the past to correct its mistakes, he loses sight of how to hold onto the Nicholas in the present.

6:00 p.m. “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” written and directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

Intro, Q&A and tribute with Stephanie Hsu

Synopsis: Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, collectively known as Daniels, the film is a hilarious and big-hearted sci-fi action adventure about an exhausted Chinese American woman (Michelle Yeoh) who can’t seem to finish her taxes.

8:30 p.m. Dinner celebrating “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and Stephanie Hsu

Sunday, November 13

11:00 a.m. “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” written and directed by Rian Johnson.

Intro, Q&A and tribute with Janelle Monáe

Synopsis: Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) returns to peel back the layers in a new Rian Johnson whodunit. This fresh adventure finds the intrepid detective at a lavish private estate on a Greek island, but how and why he comes to be there is only the first of many puzzles. Blanc soon meets a distinctly disparate group of friends gathering at the invitation of billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) for their yearly reunion. Among those on the guest list are Miles’ former business partner Andi Brand (Janelle Monáe), current Connecticut governor Claire Debella (Kathryn Hahn), cutting-edge scientist Lionel Toussaint (Leslie Odom Jr.), fashion designer and former model Birdie Jay (Kate Hudson) and her conscientious assistant Peg (Jessica Henwick), and influencer Duke Cody (Dave Bautista) and his sidekick girlfriend Whiskey (Madelyn Cline). As in all the best murder mysteries, each character harbors their own secrets, lies and motivations. When someone turns up dead, everyone is a suspect. Returning to the franchise he began, Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Rian Johnson writes and directs Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and assembles another all-star cast.

1:30 p.m. Lunch celebrating “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” and honorees Janelle Monáe and Regina Hall

3:00 p.m. “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.” Written and directed by Adamma Ebo

Intro and Q&A with Regina Hall

Synopsis: “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.” is a satirical comedy starring Regina Hall as Trinitie Childs – the proud first lady of a Southern Baptist megachurch, who together with her husband Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown), once served a congregation in the tens of thousands. But after a scandal forces their church to temporarily close, Trinitie and Lee-Curtis must reopen their church and rebuild their congregation to make the biggest comeback that commodified religion has ever seen.

6:00 p.m. “Corsage,” written and directed by Marie Kreutzer

Synopsis: In this critically acclaimed feature, named Best Film at the 2022 London Film Festival and garnering Best Actor- Un Certain Regard for star Vicky Krieps at Cannes 2022, Empress Elisabeth of Austria (Vicky Krieps) is idolized for her beauty and renowned for inspiring fashion trends. But in 1877, ‘Sisi’ celebrates her 40th birthday and must fight to maintain her public image by lacing her corset tighter and tighter. While Elisabeth’s role has been reduced against her wishes to purely performative, her hunger for knowledge and zest for life makes her more and more restless in Vienna. She travels to England and Bavaria, visiting former lovers and old friends, seeking the excitement and purpose of her youth. With a future of strictly ceremonial duties laid out in front of her, Elisabeth rebels against the hyperbolized image of herself and comes up with a plan to protect her legacy.

This year’s diverse slate of the NVFF 2022 Film, Food and Wine Showcase tributes include:

Laura Dern (Legend Award)

Award Presentation: Friday, November 11

Laura Dern is an Academy Award-winning actress who has cemented herself as a powerhouse woman in entertainment. Dern has received three Academy Award nominations, five Golden Globe Awards, a Screen Actors Guild Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, in addition to seven nominations. Dern will next be seen in Sony Pictures Classics “The Son,” opposite Hugh Jackman, Vanessa Kirby, and Anthony Hopkins, Netflix’s “Lonely Planet” opposite Liam Hemsworth, Apple TV’s “Mrs. American Pie” in which she stars and produces, and “Morning” opposite Noah Jupe and Benedict Cumberbatch. Recently, Dern reprised her role as Ellie Sattler “Jurassic Park: Dominion,” starred in Netflix’s “Marriage Story” opposite Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson. Her portrayal earned her an Academy Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and a Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role. Additional film credits include “Little Women,” “Cold Pursuit,” “Star Wars: Episode VIII,” “Wilson,” “The Founder,” “Certain Woman,” “Wild,” for which she earned her second Academy Award nomination, “99 Homes,” “The Fault in our Stars,” “The Master,” “Everything Must Go,” “Little Fockers,” “Year of the Dog,” “Inland Empire,” Lonely Hearts,” “Happy Endings,” “We Don’t Live Here Anymore,” “I Am Sam,” “Novocain,” “Focus,” “Citizen Ruth,” “Jurassic Park,” “A Perfect World,” “Rambling Rose” (Academy Award Nomination), “Smooth Talk,” “Mask,” “Blue Velvet,” “Wild at Heart,” “Dr. T and the Women,” “October Sky,” “Mask,” “Fat Man and Little Boy,” “Haunted Summer,” “Teachers,” “Foxes,” “Ladies and Gentleman, The Fabulous Stains.” No stranger to the small screen, Dern was most recently seen starring in HBO’s “The Tale” which earned Dern her seventh Emmy nomination and on “Big Little Lies” she earned her a Primetime Emmy Award and Golden Globe Award for her role as Renata. Additional television credits include: “Enlightened,” “Recount,” “Damaged Care,” “Within These Walls,” and “Daddy and Them.” In 1997 Dern was nominated for an Emmy Award and won an American Comedy Award for her guest-starring role in the controversial ‘puppy episode’ of the ABC comedy “Ellen.” In 2016, Dern was selected to serve on The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences’ Board of Governors.

Luis Guzmán (Trailblazer Award presented mitú Studios)

Award Presentation: Friday, November 11

Luis Guzmán is best known for years as a favorite of director Steven Soderbergh, who cast him in “Out of Sight,” “The Limey,” and “Traffic,” and Paul Thomas Anderson, who cast him in “Boogie Nights,” “Magnolia,” and “Punch-Drunk Love.” Also seen on television in hits shows such as Showtime’s “Shameless,” Epix’s “Godfather of Harlem” and “Perpetual Grace, LTD.” Other notable credits include the films “The Count of Monte Cristo,” “Carlito’s Way,” and the television series “Narcos,” “OZ,” and “How to Make it in America.” Born in Puerto Rico and brought to New York City as an infant, he grew up in Manhattan’s Lower East Side where he took a keen interest in advocacy work for the benefit of his community. Since the 1970s, he has worked with the organization CHARAS, a group noted for its community-based urban ecology, and arts and culture where he also collaborated with Cesar Chavez during the grape boycott. His early work strengthened his passion for helping others and has and continues to support to the East LA Rising (formerly East LA Boys & Girls Club), Advocates for Children, and the Henry Street Settlement House among others where he goes to speak and help in any way he can anytime he has an opportunity.

Frank Grillo (Spotlight Award)

Award Presentation: Friday, November 11

Frank Grillo is a gifted actor who has brought his brand of naturalism and depth of character to an incredible body of work that spans decades. He portrayed the fan-favorite villain “Crossbones” in Marvel’s “Captain America: Civil War” (which joins the ranks as one of the few films to ever hit $1 billion at the box office) and is the face of Universal’s “Purge” franchise as Sergeant Leo Barnes in “The Purge: Anarchy” and “The Purge: Election Year.” Frank also starred in China’s “Wolf Warrior II” which broke numerous global box office records. Other highlights include “Warrior,” “The Grey,” “Zero Dark Thirty,” “Donnybrook,” “Billions,” “Black and Blue,” “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard,” “Body Brokers,” Marvel’s “What If…?” and “Ida Red.” He brought his trademark intensity to the lead role in the beloved DirecTV series “Kingdom” for three seasons where he brought his real-life boxing and martial arts expertise to his renowned performance. 2016 saw the launch of WarParty, a production company that Grillo launched with director Joe Carnahan focused on elevated genre features that are disappearing amid the widening gap between blockbusters and independent film. Since inception the shingle has released a slew of lauded projects including the high-concept action thriller “Wheelman,” starring Grillo for Netflix, “El Chicano” which Grillo executive produced alongside Lorenzo di Bonaventura, the Netflix documentary series “FightWorld,” an inside look at fight culture all over the globe that Grillo produced and starred in, “Point Blank,” a Netflix action thriller featuring Grillo and Anthony Mackie and “Into The Ashes,” which Grillo produced and starred in alongside Robert Taylor and James Badge Dale for RLJE Films. Last year saw continued success for WarParty with two high-profile releases: “Boss Level,” an action sci-fi thriller starring Frank, Mel Gibson and Naomi Watts for Hulu and “Copshop,” a gleeful over the top action thrill ride starring Grillo and Gerard Butler for Open Road Films, both with Carnahan at the helm directing. Frank was most recently seen in the Lionsgate film “Paradise Highway” alongside Morgan Freeman and Juliette Binoche and is set to appear in the horror thriller “Man’s Son,” the directorial debut by Frank’s son, Remy Grillo. He will next star in the Ambi Pictures biopic “Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend” (playing founder Feruccio Lamborghini), set for release on November 18, 2022.

Regina Hall (Maverick Award)

Award Presentation: Sunday, November 13

Regina Hall began her acting career in New York City while simultaneously earning a master’s degree in Journalism from NYU. With numerous film and television credits to her name, Hall has emerged as one of Hollywood’s most sought-after actresses. This year, Hall had the honor of hosting the 94th Annual Academy Awards alongside Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. Hall can currently be seen in the mega church dark comedy “Honk For Jesus, Save Your Soul.” opposite Sterling K Brown which was released in theaters in September. She can next be seen reprising her role as ‘Candace’ in “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” alongside all of the original stars of the movie franchise. She recently starred in the #1 Netflix comedy “Me Time” opposite Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg which followed two friends reconnecting for a wild weekend and the aftermath that ensues. She also starred and executive produced the critically acclaimed occult drama “Master” for Amazon Prime. Last year, Hall starred on the critically acclaimed David E. Kelley Hulu drama “Nine Perfect Strangers,” with a cast ensemble including Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy, earning her critical acclaim and an NAACP Image Award. Hall was also nominated for an NAACP Award for her role as ‘Dawn Darcy’ in the hit Showtime comedy series “Black Monday” for which she appeared opposite Don Cheadle for three seasons. In 2017 Hall starred in the fan favorite “Girls Trip” alongside Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah, and Tiffany Haddish. Hall can also be seen in the critically acclaimed film “The Hate U Give” in 2018. Later that year, Hall also became the first African American actress to ever win a New York Film Critics Circle award for Best Actress for her role in Andrew Bujalski’s “Support the Girls.” Other past films include: “Breaking News in Yuba County” with Allison Janney and Mila Kunis, “Shaft” opposite Samuel L. Jackson, “People, Places, Things,” “The Best Man Holiday,” “Think Like A Man Too,” “About Last Night,” “Law Abiding Citizen,” “Paid In Full” and the “Scary Movie” franchise. Hall’s production company Rh Negative currently has a first look deal with Showtime.

Stephanie Hsu (Rising Star Award)

Award Presentation: Saturday, November 12

Stephanie Hsu can be seen in the film “Everything Everywhere All At Once.” Stephanie stars as ‘Joy’ / ‘Jobu Tupaki’ alongside Michelle Yeoh as her mother, ‘Evelyn.’ The story follows ‘Evelyn’ and ‘Joy’ / ‘Jobu Tupaki’ through a multiverse and the journey of their mother daughter relationship. Stephanie can also be seen in Amazon’s hit show, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” as ‘Mei.’ The cast won a SAG Award in 2020 for Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series and was recently nominated for a 2022 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series. Additionally, Stephanie recently completed production in a lead role on Lionsgate Untitled Adele Lim Comedy alongside Ashley Park, Sherry Cola and Sabrina Wu. Upcoming, Stephanie will appear in the Peacock anthology series “Poker Face.” Stephanie is also set to guest star in the Disney+ Series “American Born Chinese.” Hsu began her career in the arts on Broadway, where she played Karen the Computer in “SpongeBob The Musical,” and Christine Canigula in “Be More Chill,” the latter of which earned Hsu nominations for a Lucille Lortel Award and a Drama Desk Award in the category of Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical. “Be More Chill” was also nominated for a Lucille Lortel Award and a Drama Desk Award for Best New Musical. Her past television and film credits include: “The Path,” “Awkwafina is Nora from Queens,” “Femme, Set It Up,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” and “Girl Code.”

Janelle Monáe (Trailblazer Award)

Award Presentation: Sunday, November 13

Janelle Monáe is an eight-time Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, producer, performer, and fashion icon. She is known worldwide for her inimitable style and visionary sound, which celebrates the spectrum of identity. Monae’s album “Dirty Computer” was nominated for two Grammy awards in the categories of ‘Album of the Year’ and ‘Best Music Video.’ As a humanitarian, her recent honor as The Trevor Project’s Suicide Prevention Advocate of the Year Award, her position as a co-chair for When We All Vote, and her Fem the Future initiative, empowers other female filmmakers and inspires fellow creatives. As an author, she published her first book titled, “The Memory Librarian: And Other Stories from Dirty Computer,” which is a collaborative effort between Janelle and other writers on April 19, 2022. As an actor, she’ll be seen in Netflix’s upcoming Knives Out sequel, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” alongside Daniel Craig, Kate Hudson, Ed Norton, Kathryn Hahn, and Leslie Odom Jr. in November 2022. She is also credited for her roles in Lionsgate’s “Antebellum,” Focus Feature’s biopic film “Harriet,” and Disney’s “Lady and the Tramp” in which she plays ‘Peg’ the wise-cracking pound dog. Other previous acting credits include the Academy Award-nominated “Hidden Figures” and Academy Award-winner “Moonlight.”

Cooper Raiff (Rising Star Award)

Award Presentation: Thursday, November 10

A true multi-hyphenate, Cooper was born and raised in Dallas, Texas. His second original feature, “Cha Cha Real Smooth,” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2022. The film was the recipient of the Sundance Film Festival Audience Award and was released this summer globally via Apple Original Films to widespread critical and audience acclaim. Cooper wrote, directed, and produced the film in which he stars opposite Dakota Johnson and Leslie Mann. His debut feature “Shithouse,” which he also starred in, wrote, directed, edited, and produced, premiered in competition at SXSW in 2020 where it won the Grand Jury Award for Best Narrative Feature. “Shithouse” was released by IFC Films in 2020 and was named one of the 10 best movies of 2020 by Vanity Fair. Raiff was also recently included on Variety‘s 2022 “10 Directors To Watch” list. Cooper recently launched the production company “Small Ideas” with former Black Bear executive Clementine Quittner. The company will develop and produce indie projects across film and television and help discover new creative filmmaking voices.

To download NVFF film and honoree images and info, please click here.

Tickets and passes for the NVFF 2022 Film, Food and Wine Showcase go on sale today. Prices are:

General admission to screenings of “The Son,” “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.” and “Corsage”: $20

Admission to other screenings that include Q&A and Tribute: $50

Thursday, November 10 Screening and Reception: $125

Friday, November 11 Screening, Tribute and Dinner: $450

Saturday, November 12 Screening, Tribute and Dinner: $375

Sunday, November 13 Screening, Lunch and Tribute: $250

VIP All Access Pass: $1500 Full access to 4 days of films, culinary experiences and celebrity tributes VIP entry to (4+) screenings and Q&As (early entry before the general public) Reserved preferred seating for all film screenings Reserved preferred seating for the dinners and the lunch Complimentary access to (4) YogaWorks sponsored yoga classes



All proceeds from the event will go to Cinema Napa Valley, a registered 501c3 non-profit organization. For more information, please visit www.napavalleyfilmfest.org.

The NVFF 2022 Film, Food and Wine Showcase is presented in partnership with The CIA at Copia. Major sponsors are United Card Events from Chase, mitú Studios, YogaWorks, and the Westin Verasa Napa Valley. Additional sponsors include Bohemian, Carneros Resort and Spa, El Bonita Motel, Napa River Inn, Napa Valley Marriott Hotel & Spa, Okapi Winery, R Inn Napa, Silverado Resort, and Stanly Ranch.

About the Napa Valley Film Festival

The Napa Valley Film Festival (NVFF) is an annual celebration that blends the art of film, food, and wine together. Discover the best new independent films of the year, savor exquisite cuisine paired with legendary wines, and create lasting memories found only in the Napa Valley. The Napa Valley Film Festival is presented by Cinema Napa Valley, a registered 501c3 non-profit organization headquartered in Napa, California. Cinema Napa Valley’s mission is to celebrate the cinematic arts and enrich the community by presenting an annual world-class festival and year-round education and outreach programs. Visit napavalleyfilmfest.org for more information on passes and festival events. Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

About The CIA at Copia

Hailed a “foodie wonderland” by The New York Times, The Culinary Institute of America (CIA) at Copia is an epicurean destination in downtown Napa, where guests can immerse themselves in the past, present, and future of food. Located in the Oxbow District, The CIA at Copia offers an array of enticing culinary experiences delivered by CIA chefs and experts, including hands-on cooking and beverage classes; lively public events and art exhibits; a signature garden-to-table restaurant; an exclusive 3D interactive dining experience; Lunch Box, a casual weekday eatery; Wine Bar, a self-service tasting experience; a culinary and lifestyle-themed marketplace; and The Chuck Williams Culinary Arts Museum. The CIA at Copia is also a unique setting for weddings and private events. For more information visit CIAatCopia.com

About United Card Events from Chase:

United Card Events from Chase provides United MileagePlus® Cardmembers with unforgettable experiences and makes it possible to explore your passions, discover new ones, and make memories of a lifetime. United MileagePlus® credit cards are issued by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.