Tobias Lindholm’s The Good Nurse is a solidly made medical drama-thriller. Any time we find ourselves needing hep from a doctor or a physician, we have enough to worry about without the concern that the ones in charge of our care have a dark agenda. It is suspected that Charlie Cullen (portrayed by Eddie Redmayne in Lindholm’s film) killed nearly 400 people before being apprehended. His coworker, Amy Loughren (played by Jessica Chastain), cooperated with authorities to take Cullen down.

In a brief chat with Chastain and Redmayne together, we talked about how they looked inward in order to be a calming presence inside a patient’s room. This is the kind of role that Chastain excels in, and Redmayne’s Cullen has an added layer of care as he carries out his misdeeds. Lindholm has no easy task in balancing a medical drama and a police procedural, but I was impressed how quickly he paced his film.

The Good Nurse is in select theaters now and will be available on Netflix on October 26.