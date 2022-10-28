In the last few days, we’ve seen some moves in the Best Actor race, which is far from settled. There are still some open questions with regard to the nominees. Where Best Actor and Best Supporting are concerned, they usually come from a film that was nominated for Best Picture.

As always, in terms of Oscar history we have to look at nominations when there were just five Best Picture nominees (1944-2009) and when there has been an expanded slate (2009-present). The way it seemed to work was that in the era of five Best Picture contenders, sweeps were much more likely. It was far more common for the Best Actor or the Supporting Actor winner (or both) to match Best Picture. Now, in the current era of the expanded ballot, it is rarer that both Best Actor or Best Supporting goes with Best Picture.

So far, we’ve had Best Actor match with Best Picture twice now and Best Supporting Actor match with Best Picture three times – and two of those times it was the same actor, Mahershala Ali. In the decades prior, however, it was quite common for Best Actor and Supporting to get swept up in the Best Picture win, Best Actor especially.

With the expanded ballot, voters like to split up the biggest prizes among the most popular films, which makes sweeps very unlikely now. That’s why you see Best Picture winners with such a low amount of Oscars. You can’t see any movie win like nine or ten Oscars anymore, not with the expanded ballot. Both Best Actor and Best Actress tend to be stand-alone wins for a film that people liked, just not enough to award it Best Picture.

But it still does help to be nominated for Best Picture, and that’s especially true with Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor.

So first, let’s head over to Erik Anderson at AwardsWatch for his Best Actor predictions:

1. Brendan Fraser – The Whale (A24)

2. Austin Butler – Elvis (Warner Bros)

3. Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight Pictures)

4. Hugh Jackman – The Son (Sony Pictures Classics)

5. Diego Calva – Babylon (Paramount Pictures)

And then he has:

6. Will Smith – Emancipation (Apple Original Films) ↑

7. Bill Nighy – Living (Sony Pictures Classics)

8. Daniel Giménez Cacho – Bardo, or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (Netflix) ↓

9. Paul Mescal – Aftersun (A24) ↑

10. Tom Hanks – A Man Called Otto (Sony Pictures) ↑

11. Park Hae-il – Decision to Leave (MUBI) ↓

12. Daniel Craig – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix) ↓

13. Jeremy Pope – The Inspection (A24)

14. Adam Sandler – Hustle (Netflix) ♦

15. Song Kang-ho – Broker (NEON) ↓

16. Adam Driver – White Noise (Netflix)

17. Christian Bale – The Pale Blue Eye (Netflix) ↑

18. Gabriel LaBelle – The Fabelmans (Universal Studios) ↓

19. Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures) ↑

20. Jim Parsons – Spoiler Alert (Focus Features)

Erik has both his Best Actor and his Best Supporting Actor winners in potential Best Picture contenders. Going back to 2009, the only winner in either category that wasn’t in a Best Picture nominee was, of course, Jeff Bridges in Crazy Heart. So that definitely fits. He also has his Best Picture winner different from either of those two wins: he has The Fabelmans as the favorite to win Best Picture. That also matches what we have in our charts from 2009 onward.

In general, what drives a Best Actor win is often the actor himself. It can be a celebration of his greatness overall (like, say, Daniel Day-Lewis), or it can be a win for a bravura performance crowning a diverse career in acting (Gary Oldman, for instance). Often, a Best Actor contender will be an actor who transforms himself completely. The level of difficulty, more so than the likability, often drives the win. For Best Actress that flips: likability often trumps level of difficulty. It is what it is.

Of the three frontrunners:

Brendan Fraser, The Whale — transforms into a 600 pound man.

Austin Butler, Elvis — transforms into the icon Elvis Presley

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin — transforms into a “dull” but sweet island dweller

Of the three, Banshees has the strongest Best Picture heat at the moment and will likely hit all of the major categories. That COULD give Farrell a leg up UNLESS Banshees of Inersherin becomes a Best Picture frontrunner. In that case, Farrell is less likely to win the top prize.

The Whale is getting mixed reviews. But Fraser is not. He seems to be receiving one standing ovation after another (being brought to tears every time) and is enjoying a career comeback. This is often the kind of story Oscar voters can’t resist. There is nothing like the feeling of having done a good deed with your vote. If you are standing up and he is tearing up — well, that will go a long way towards driving this win.

For Jeff Bridges in 2009, he really did work the circuit like no other. That win was not driven by his performance as Bad Blake. It was driven by his performance in The Big Lebowski more than anything because there is no separating the actor from that one role. He is so beloved, however, that every time he showed up at an event it was a good time. People loved seeing him around. They weren’t thinking about his performance when they checked the box. They were thinking about him. And so it might go with Brendan Fraser, even if the movie doesn’t become a favorite among voters.

Austin Butler would not have an “Oscar story” to go on. He would have to win purely on his performance, and perhaps love for Elvis Presley. If Elvis, say, makes it into the Musical/Comedy category at the Globes (it won’t get in with Drama probably) then that helps build momentum. Still, if Fraser is the emotional winner, then it might be slightly harder to make the case for Butler.

Farrell, of course, has a more than decent chance because of just how likable he is and how likable his character is. Overall goodwill could drive a win. The cast in Banshees is so good all around it might even win the SAG ensemble award, as Three Billboards did. Martin McDonagh has the one-two punch of great writing and working with actors really really well.

Beyond those three, what are some other actors in the mix potentially?

Bill Nighy, Living

Will Smith, Emancipation

Diego Calva, Babylon

Christian Bale, The Pale Blue Eye

Those are the strongest to my mind right now. That might change, obviously.

Meanwhile, the supporting win isn’t necessarily driven by the strength of the actor’s personal story, though sometimes it is (George Clooney in Syriana).

Sometimes Best Actor and Supporting Actor can come from the same movie, like Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto in Dallas Buyers Club, which was also nominated for Best Picture.

Much of the time, the Supporting Actor starts winning and doesn’t stop. It does go with the Best Picture slightly more than Best Actor. But it’s very unlikely all three will win.

Here are Erik’s Supporting Actor predictions:

1. Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

2. Ben Whishaw – Women Talking (MGM/UAR)

3. Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight Pictures)

4. Paul Dano – The Fabelmans (Universal Pictures) ↑

5. Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight Pictures) ↑

And then:

6. Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans (Universal Pictures) ↓

7. Woody Harrelson – Triangle of Sadness (NEON) ↑

8. Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse (Netflix) ↓

9. Brad Pitt – Babylon (Paramount Pictures) ↓

10. Anthony Hopkins – Armageddon Time (Focus Features)

11. Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway (Apple Original Films) ↑

12. Tom Hanks – Elvis (Warner Bros)

13. Mark Rylance – Bones and All (MGM/UAR) ↑

14. John Boyega – The Woman King (Columbia) ↓

15. Don Cheadle – White Noise (Netflix) ↑

16. Jeremy Strong – Armageddon Time (Focus Features) ↑

17. Raúl Castillo – The Inspection (A24) ♦

18. Stanley Tucci – I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Columbia Pictures) ↑

19. Ashton Sanders – I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Columbia Pictures)

20. Daniel Brühl – All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix)

So here are his ten Best Picture contenders (From September)

1. The Fabelmans (Universal Pictures)

2. Women Talking (UAR/Orion)

3. Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

4. Babylon (Paramount Pictures)

5. The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight Pictures)

6. Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (Netflix)

7. TÁR (Focus Features)

8. Triangle of Sadness (NEON)

9. The Whale (A24)

10. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix)

I like all of Erik’s picks except Ben Whishaw for Women Talking. I suppose it’s possible, but I don’t think he will bump Judd Hirsch for The Fabelmans, even though that is almost a cameo. It’s still a great performance and more likable — star and role.

Just once in the era of the preferential ballot has the Best Actress winner matched with Best Supporting Actor (Three Billboards). It looks like Erik has both Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan winning for Everything, Everywhere All At Once. I suppose that could happen if both of the supporting actors from Banshees cancel each other out. Otherwise, they’re likely to win, either Brendan Gleeson or Barry Keoghan.

I also like Paul Dano for this win. It’s an understated work by him but it is probably my favorite performance of his to date.

With all of that said, here are my current predictions.

Best Picture

The Fabelmans

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Babylon

TÁR

Women Talking

Avatar: The Way of Water

She Said

Top Gun: Maverick

Glass Onion

Alt: Elvis, The Son, The Whale, Emancipation, Empire of Light, The Woman King

Best Director

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Damien Chazelle, Babylon

The Daniels, Everything Everywhere

Alt: Jim Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

Best Actor

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Austin Butler, Elvis

Will Smith, Emancipation

Bill Nighy, Living

Alt: Adam Driver, White Noise

Best Actress

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Cate Blanchett, TÁR

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Alt: Olivia Colman, Empire of Light; Viola Davis, The Woman King; Zoe Kazan, She Said

Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley, Women Talking

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Claire Foy, Women Talking

Hong Chau, The Whale

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Alt: Janelle Monáe, Glass Onion; Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere; Laura Dern, The Son

Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Paul Dano, The Fabelmans

Brad Pitt, Babylon

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Alt: Micheal Ward, Empire of Light; Anthony Hopkins, Armageddon Time; Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

TÁR

Babylon

Alt: Empire of Light, Elvis

Adapted Screenplay

Women Talking

She Said

Glass Onion

The Whale

The Son

Editing

Top Gun: Maverick

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Banshees of Inersherin

The Fabelmans

Babylon

Alt: Avatar: The Way of Water

Cinematography

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Babylon

Bardo

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Alt: The Fabelmans, All Quiet on the Western Front, Empire of Light

Sound

Top Gun Maverick

Elvis

Babylon

Wakanda Forever

Avatar: The Way of Water

Alt: All Quiet on the Western Front

Production Design

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Babylon

Bardo

Alt: Avatar: The Way of Water

Costumes

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Babylon

Documentary Feature

In Her Hands

Goodnight Oppy

Sidney

Fire of Love

A Jazzman’s Blues

Alt: Riotsville, USA; SR.; Icarus: The Aftermath

That’s it, for now. All to be taken with a grain of salt.

