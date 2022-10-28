21 awards were announced from the 81 films chosen to compete across eight categories: Narrative Features, Documentary Features, Professional Shorts, Animated Shorts, Documentary Shorts, Student Shorts, Global Shorts Forum, and Shorts Spotlight.

Professional Competition

Best Animated Short – New Moon, directed by Jeremie Balais, Jeff LeBars, and Raul Domingo

Best Documentary Feature – Sam Now, directed by Reed Harkness

Best Documentary Short – The Flagmakers, directed by Cynthia Wade and Sharon Liese

Best Professional Short – North Star, directed by P.J. Palmer

Best Narrative Feature – Pinball – The Man Who Saved the Game, directed by Austin Bragg and Meredith Bragg

Best Director – Reed Harkness, Sam Now

Best Editing – Butterfly in the Sky, edited by Bradford Thomason

Jury Award for Animation Excellence – Black Slide, directed by Uri Lotan.

Narrative Features: Jury Award for Best Ensemble Cast – The Big Bend, directed by Brett Wagner

Documentary Features: Jury Award for Excellence in Inspirational Storytelling – Afghan Dreamers, directed by David Greenwald

Documentary Features: Jury Award for Excellence in Cinematography – Crows are White, directed by Ahsen Nadeem

Professional Shorts: Jury Award for Comedic Excellence – Miss Patti, directed by Kate Hamilton and Grasie Mercedes